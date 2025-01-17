Donald Trump's presidential inauguration to be moved indoors as record cold forecast in Washington

Donald Trump's presidential inauguration is to be moved indoors as record cold has been forecast in Washington DC.

He is expected to be sworn in as the 47th president inside the US Capitol Rotunda, with the inaugural parade transferring to the Capital One sports arena.

The swearing-in was last moved indoors in 1985, when President Ronald Reagan began his second term.

Monday's forecast suggests the lowest inauguration day temperatures since that day.

"The weather forecast for Washington DC, with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows," Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way."

Mr Trump said some supporters would be able to watch the ceremony from Washington's Capital One area on Monday, a day after he plans to hold a rally there. He said he would visit the arena after his swearing-in.

The National Weather Service is predicting the temperature to be around -6C at noon during the swearing-in, the coldest since Mr Reagan's second inauguration saw temperatures plunge to -14C.

Barack Obama's 2009 swearing-in was -2C.

Adding to the bite, the wind is forecast to be 30 to 35mph.

"The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies will honour the request of the President-elect and his Presidential Inaugural Committee to move the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies inside the US Capitol to the Rotunda," a spokesperson said.