Donald Trump appeals $5m verdict after jury says he sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll

11 May 2023, 23:43

Donald Trump sexually abused magazine columnist and guilty of defamation New York civil case finds
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump has appealed a civil jury's verdict that he sexually abused a magazine columnist in a New York department store during the 1990s.

A notice of appeal was filed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the first step in a process that will move the civil case brought against Mr Trump by writer E Jean Carroll to a three-judge panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals.

The notice was signed by Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, who said after Tuesday's verdict that he believed there were multiple strong grounds for appeal.

Asked for comment, Mr Tacopina said: "Judge Kaplan has been overturned once already in Carroll v Trump. We are confident it will be twice after this appeal is heard."

The appeal comes a day after Mr Trump called Ms Carroll a "wack job" during a CNN town hall event.

"I swear on my children, which I never do. I have no idea who this woman is. This is a fake story," he said.

Donald Trump vows to appeal against verdict in sexual abuse civil case

The jury - consisting of six men and three women - began deliberations after writer E Jean Carroll accused Trump of battery, defamation and rape.

Trump was found liable for battery and defamation, though the civil jury rejected the rape claim made by Ms Carroll.

The alleged incident happened in Manhattan in October 2022, and defamed Ms Carroll in a post on Truth Social - a social media platform created by Trump Media.

Speaking on the platform Truth Social after the jury's verdict, the former US president said: "I have absolutely no idea who this woman is.

"This verdict is a disgrace - a continuation the greatest witch hunt of all time!"

The former president has been told to pay $280,000 in punitive damages to Carroll for the defamation.
Read more: Donald Trump arrives in New York ahead of arraignment

Following the verdict, the court awarded the former Elle magazine advice columnist $3m (£2.4m) in damages for defamation, and a further $2m (£1.6m) for battery.

The post which triggered the civil law suit saw Trump refer to Ms Carroll's accusations of sexual assault as a "con job".

The verdict followed a seven-day civil trial in New York and the nature of such a case in a civil rather than criminal court means Mr Trump will not face criminal charges.

Read more: Crowds gather outside Pakistan embassy in London as former PM Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad

Jurors spent just three hours deliberated as part of the court case before finding Trump guilty on two counts.

Ms Carroll, 79, claimed the former President raped her in a dressing room in either 1995 or 1996 at a department store in Manhattan.

She also claims that Mr Trump denying the incident had ever happened subsequently ruined her reputation.

Mr Trump did not attend the trial in New York and has always insisted he never sexually assaulted the columnist - or even knew her.

“We’re very happy”, she told reporters as she was mobbed leaving the courthouse in New York.

