Donald Trump leaves Mar-a-Lago home for New York ahead of arraignment

3 April 2023, 17:29 | Updated: 3 April 2023, 17:49

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has left his home in Mar-a-Lago to fly to New York ahead of his scheduled court hearing on Tuesday.

He left shortly after midday for the journey to the airport.

The former US president is expected to stay at Trump Tower in Manhattan before turning himself in to authorities.

"I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York," he posted on Sunday night.

"On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!"

Mr Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offence, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week.

The Trump campaign says it raised millions of dollars in a matter of hours after word of the indictment broke on Thursday, and the former president is planning to head back to Florida for a rally after he appears before a judge on Tuesday.

Court officials say he is due to arraigned at 2:15pm. He is then expected to return to his Mar-a-Lago home where he plans to make a speech in the evening.

This story is being updated

