Donald Trump Says The UK And US Would Work Out Huawei Differences

The President spoke at a joint US-UK press conference. Picture: PA

At a joint press conference between the leaders of the UK and the US, Donald Trump said the two countries would work out any differences and continue to share intelligence.

The two leaders paid tribute to the enduring strength of the "special relationship" between Britain and the US.

The Prime Minister announced that NATO will soon be able to call on the UK’s Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers and F-35 fighter jets to help tackle threats around the world.

When Mr Trump was asked if the US would impose limits on intelligence sharing if the UK used Huawei infrastructure, Mr Trump said: "No because we're gonna have absolutely an agreement on Huawei and everything else. We have an incredible intelligence relationship and we will be able to work out any differences.

"We did discuss it - I see absolutely no limitations, we've never had limitations. This is a truly great ally and partner and we'll have no problem with that."

Mrs May said that it was a relationship based on "shared interests and values".

At the same time, she acknowledged that their talks had covered areas of difference including climate change, China and Iran.

On China the Prime Minister said the two discussed the country, recognising its "economic significance and that we cannot ignore action that threatens our shared interests or values. "

She added: "As with our predecessors when we have faced threats to our security of our citizens and our allies we have stood together and acted together."

Mr Trump meanwhile held out the prospect of a "phenomenal" trade deal with the United States once Britain has left the EU.

The president also said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had asked for a meeting, but he had refused, describing Mr Corbyn as a "somewhat negative force."

A Labour spokesperson said: “Jeremy Corbyn proposed a meeting with Donald Trump during the President's visit. Jeremy is ready to engage with the President on a range of issues, including the climate emergency, threats to peace and the refugee crisis.“