Donkey that inspired Eddie Murphy's iconic Shrek character dies aged 30

5 January 2025, 08:17

Shrek and Donkey in Shrek 2
Shrek and Donkey in Shrek 2. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The donkey that inspired Eddie Murphy’s iconic character in the Shrek films has died aged 30.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Perry the miniature donkey passed away following a battle with a hoof disease named laminitis, according to Palo Alto Online.

Perry was born in 1994 and lived in Palo Alto from the age of three.

Animators from the movie visited Barron Park in California, where he lived most of his life, to take pictures of him before the release of the first film in 2001.

In a statement on Instagram, the park says they're "heartbroken" by his death.

The park wrote: “We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Barron Park donkey, Perry, passed away yesterday at the age of 30.

Read more: Tragic 'cause of death' of Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena revealed after he's found dead at LA home

“He was a beloved member of our community and we know many people will be touched by his passing.

“Memorial plans will be announced soon.”

Shrek first hit screens in 2001 and quickly became a critical and commercial success, winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

It went on to spawn a slew of sequels, including one set to release this year.

The films follow the story of a lonely green ogre who, rather grumpily, befriends Eddie Murphy’s Donkey and Cameron Diaz’s Princess Fiona.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Headshot of Costas Simitis

Former Greek prime minister Costas Simitis dies aged 88

The boy was lost in the wilderness for five days.

'A true miracle': Boy, 7, found after wondering 'lion-infested' wilderness in Zimbabwean park for five days

The parents of one of the victims attend a vigil in their son's honour

New Orleans mourns victims of New Years terror attack as hundreds gather to 'celebrate life'

There is major travel disruption across the UK amid heavy snow

Major UK airports reopen runways as Britain's big freeze brings travel chaos amid heavy snow and -11C temperatures

Trump Transition

Donald Trump appears with Italian prime minister at his Florida club

Candles and flowers left in tribute

New Orleans mourns truck attack victims with tears and dance

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza

Tragic 'cause of death' of Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena revealed after he's found dead at LA home

The Home Secretary has defended Jess Phillips after Elon Musk said she "deserves to be in jail."

Home Secretary hails Jess Phillips as 'fearless and formidable' after Elon Musk slams her over grooming gangs inquiry

NHS app

NHS app upgrade to give patients more choice over treatments as Labour makes bid to cut waiting times

South Korea Martial Law

South Korean protesters brave cold to demand Yoon arrest as deadline looms

Washington Post Cartoonist Resigns

Washington Post cartoonist quits after sketch of Bezos bowing to Trump rejected

NPS employees salute the hearse

Jimmy Carter’s coffin travels to Atlanta as 39th US president’s funeral begins

Wildlife photographer Chris Golightly snapped a group of men assaulting a deer in a Nottingham park

Shocking moment men assault wild stag in park by slapping it and pulling on its antlers

The US Presidential Medal of Freedom has been formally given to U2 frontman Bono and actor Denzel Washington.

US Presidential Medal of Freedom given to U2 frontman Bono and Denzel Washington

Now that the government's plans to send asylum seekers to Africa have been scrapped, redundancies will take place

Hundreds of contractor jobs to be cut following Labour scrapping the Rwanda asylum scheme

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Austrian Chancellor says he will resign after talks on forming government fail

Latest News

See more Latest News

A destroyed part of Gaza City as seen from southern Israel

Deadly Israeli air strikes pound southern Gaza

Police were called to a complex of flats in Gillender Street, east London on Friday afternoon

Man in his 30s dies after falling from block of flats in east London

Temperatures reach -10 C this weekend in some parts of the UK with Amber weather warnings issued by the Met office in place for ice and snow

Britain's big freeze grounds flights and causes travel chaos as heavy snow sees two major airports close runways
Tiarnán Trainor tragically passed away after being taken to Royal Victoria Hospital following a collision on Low Road, Kileavy in Co Armagh on January 2

Tributes paid to 'much loved and popular' boy after quad bike crash

Firefighters spray water on the Plaza Latina shopping centre

Hundreds of animals killed in Dallas shopping centre fire

The flag-draped coffin of former president Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter’s six-day state funeral begins with motorcade through Georgia

Bono, left, Hilary Clinton, Denzel Washington, are set to receive medals from outgoing president Joe Biden.

Bono, Denzel Washington and Hillary Clinton among those set to receive Biden’s Medal of Freedom award
Aubrey Plaza, right, and Jeff Baena.

Tragedy as Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena 'found dead at LA home' aged 47

A man fell from a height of 230ft off a Lake District mountain ridge, leading to his death.

Man plunges 230ft to death in horror fall from Lake District mountain ridge

Breaking News

William and Kate pay tribute to British man killed in New Orleans terror attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News