Donkey that inspired Eddie Murphy's iconic Shrek character dies aged 30

Shrek and Donkey in Shrek 2. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The donkey that inspired Eddie Murphy’s iconic character in the Shrek films has died aged 30.

Perry the miniature donkey passed away following a battle with a hoof disease named laminitis, according to Palo Alto Online.

Perry was born in 1994 and lived in Palo Alto from the age of three.

Animators from the movie visited Barron Park in California, where he lived most of his life, to take pictures of him before the release of the first film in 2001.

In a statement on Instagram, the park says they're "heartbroken" by his death.

The park wrote: “We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Barron Park donkey, Perry, passed away yesterday at the age of 30.

“He was a beloved member of our community and we know many people will be touched by his passing.

“Memorial plans will be announced soon.”

Shrek first hit screens in 2001 and quickly became a critical and commercial success, winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

It went on to spawn a slew of sequels, including one set to release this year.

The films follow the story of a lonely green ogre who, rather grumpily, befriends Eddie Murphy’s Donkey and Cameron Diaz’s Princess Fiona.