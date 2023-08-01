Doomsday-obsessed mother who killed her two children, 7 and 16, to die in prison as she is given two life sentences

Lori Vallow Daybell during her sentencing hearing
Lori Vallow Daybell during her sentencing hearing. Picture: Alamy

A mother who murdered her two children and conspired to murder her husband’s ex-wife will die in prison after being jailed for life in the US.

Lori Vallow from Idaho killed her two children Joshua, 7, and Tylee, 16 claiming that she had been communicated with by spirits who told her that her children were in heaven and happy.

She denied killing her kids, making vague assertions to their “accidental” deaths during the course of her trial at Fremont County Courthouse.

During the trial, she claimed that Jesus “knows [her] and Jesus understands [her]” while mental health evaluations said she suffered from “hyper religiosity” and that she and her fifth husband Chad Daybell were obsessed with doomsday prophesies.

She and Daybell believed people could become zombies possessed by Satanic spirits.

Vallow refused to comply with a full psychiatric analysis which may have reduced her sentence.

Mental health practitioners also claimed Vallow has an "unspecified personality disorder with histrionic and narcissistic features," according to the judge.

Lori Vallow Daybell making her way into court for her sentencing hearing
Lori Vallow Daybell making her way into court for her sentencing hearing. Picture: Alamy

A statement by Vallow’s eldest son Colby Ryan said: "My children will never know their uncle, their aunt or grandfather, or even their grandmother," he said in the statement.

"Tylee and JJ brought so much light into this world. With their lives stolen, I'd like to share this: I believe nothing could or ever will be the same."

Tammy Daybell, Chad’s previous wife, was found dead in October 2019 in what investigators determined was a murder after an autopsy.

Kay and Larry Woodcock, the grandparents of JJ Vallow, embrace each other after Lori gave her victim impact statement
Kay and Larry Woodcock, the grandparents of JJ Vallow, embrace each other after Lori gave her victim impact statement. Picture: Alamy

Vallow married Daybell weeks later and prosecutors successfully made the case that Vallow was involved in Tammy’s death in a scheme to allow them to be together.

Chad Daybell, a self-published author of doomsday fiction, is awaiting trial for the same charges as Lori Vallow.

Joshua’s grandmother, Kay Woodcock, cried during her impact statement at the sentencing on Monday.

Ms Woodcock told the court: "The grief my family and I have endured is immeasurable as Lori cruelly took my big brother Charles, my adorable grandson JJ, and my beautiful niece Tylee, and sweet Tammy — whose family I've come to know and love."

Woodcock concluded: "Lori is undeniably a monster."

