British expat, 76, freed over manslaughter of terminally ill wife, stays in Cyprus to visit her grave

David Hunter is visiting his wife's grave. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A British expat in Cyprus who was freed after the manslaughter of his terminally ill wife has stayed behind to visit her grave.

Ex-miner David Hunter, 76, was handed a two year sentence on Monday but was freed immediately due to time already spent in prison.

Mr Hunter had been found guilty by Cypriot judges of the manslaughter of his wife Janice, who died of asphyxiation at the couple’s home near Paphos in December 2021.

Hunter denied murder and told a court his wife, who was 74, had blood cancer and "begged him" to end her life.

His lawyer Michael Polak told LBC's Tom Swarbrick on Monday: "One of [his] priorities is to go to the grave and spend time with Janice there. It’s something he’s not been able to do - he’s been in prison since December of 2021.

"He’s not been able to go to the cemetery, so this is the first time he’s actually been able to go there. So that’s a big thing that he wants to do."

Lawyer Michael Polak reveals David Hunter's first stop after being released

Mr Polak said it was a surprise that Mr Hunter was released so early.

He said: "He got a two-year sentence, and we were calculating how much longer he needed to stay in prison, and we thought that he was going to be released next month on the 18th of August."

He added that he was sitting in a cafe in the court building with Mr Hunter's family "and he appeared, free."

Mr Polak said: "He came up behind us which was quite a funny experience.

"So he’s been released, he’s free now, which is fantastic and everything we wanted from today.

"He’s elated to be out of prison. He was treated nicely in prison but to be in a block with so many other people at his age of course is quite difficult. He’s been there for around 19 months or so."

Mr Polak said one of the first things Mr Hunter did after being released was to go for a burger.

"I've taken him for a hamburger and he was very pleased about that," he said.

David Hunter smiles as he is released from prison in Cyprus. Picture: Alamy

Asked by Tom if the Hunters' case could make a difference in the debate about assisted dying, Mr Polak said there were "many strong arguments on both sides".

He said: "Where I think it really comes down to is when we think about how we would behave if it was someone we loved in that position. And would we want them to continue being in pain, or, or not?"

Had Mr Hunter been found guilty of his wife's pre-meditated murder, he would have faced a mandatory life sentence.

Speaking on the steps of Paphos District Court, he said: "I'd like to say thank you to all the people who've donated to me, and especially my mates and my workmates. I don't know where I would be without them.

"When you work in a colliery, you're a family.

"I can't describe it. I'm sorry. I wish I could, I wish I could find words to describe it but I can't.

"When you're under pressure for two years, not knowing which way it's going to go."

Mr Polak added: "He’s had great support from colleagues in the north-east of England, he worked as a miner there for many years, and for people all around the United Kingdom, from Cyprus, all around the world, who’ve supported him in his campaign to be free. So he’s just very thankful and pleased to no longer have to be in prison."

His daughter Lesley Cawthorne said: "I'm elated and relieved that my darling dad has been released. The past 19 months have been a living nightmare for our family but today is the start of us being able to rebuild our lives.

"Dad's release also means we can finally grieve for my mum and I hope everyone can respect our privacy whilst we take the time to come to terns with her loss.

"So many people have worked hard and supported our efforts to bring my dad home, too many to mention but you know who you are and you know you have our deepest gratitude.

"The kindness and love of friends and strangers has been the thing that has kept us going and we can never thank you all enough."

After speaking to Hunter over the phone, Ms Cawthorne added: "Speaking to my daddy was the most amazing thing. I feel like my heart has been put back together."

A police officer escorts the Briton David Hunter. Picture: Alamy

Mr Polak said upon Mr Hunter's release: "We are very pleased with the sentence today which means that David will be free immediately.

"The sentencing exercise was not a simple one given that a case like this has never come before the courts of Cyprus before.

"We submitted extensive sentencing case law from across the common law world, from Australia to Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom to assist the court in coming to a decision which was fair.

"The result of today's hearing, and the court's previous decision finding Mr Hunter not guilty of murder, is what we have been fighting for in this case, and David is very pleased with the outcome today.

"This has been a tragic case and difficult for all of those involved with it, but today's decision was the right one and allows David and his family to grieve together."

Giving evidence in May, Hunter told the District Court in Paphos he would "never in a million years" have taken his wife's life unless she had asked him to, adding: "She wasn't just my wife, she was my best friend."

Hunter demonstrated to the court how he held his hands over her mouth and nose, and said he eventually decided to grant his wife's wish after she became "hysterical".

David Hunter with his wife Janice. Picture: social media

The home in Cyprus where Janice was killed. Picture: Alamy

Hunter, from Ashington in Northumberland, said: "For five or six weeks before she died she was asking me to help her. She was asking me more every day.

"In the last week she was crying and begging me. Every day she asked me a bit more intensely to do it."

Hunter told the court he tried to kill himself after his wife's death.