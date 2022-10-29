59 dead and 150 injured in Seoul after thousands of Halloween revellers caught in huge stampede

Many are feared to have died in the crush in the South Korean capital. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Some 59 people have died and 150 more are injured after a crush among huge crowds in a busy nightlife area of the South Korean capital, Seoul, local officials said on Saturday evening.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the number of dead could go higher as emergency workers were continuing to transport the injured to hospitals across Seoul following the stampede.

He said 13 of the dead have been sent to hospitals while the bodies of the remaining 46 were still on the streets.

Images posted to social media show people lying unconscious on the street and being treated by emergency services.

An official from South Korea's National Fire Agency said around 100 people were injured during the crush on Saturday night, which took place in in the Itaewon neighbourhood.

The body of a victim of cardiac arrest is transported in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022. Picture: Getty

No deaths have been officially confirmed yet, but images from the scene appear to show body bags lying in the street. As many as 20 people may have died, the Mail Online reported.

A reporter at the scene said he saw "a lot of medial staff, a lot of ambulances, they were taking the bodies away one by one".

The BBC's Hosu Lee added: "A lot of young people have gathered here tonight. A lot of people came to the party and club, wearing costumes and a lot of people I've seen distraught and sad and there are chaotic scenes,"



#SouthKorea: About 81 people have been receiving CPR after suffering from cardiac arrest in #Seoul's #Itaewon area due to overcrowding during the #Halloween festivities in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district in Seoul. pic.twitter.com/dgyGmFYaNb — Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ𖤐 (@W0lverineupdate) October 29, 2022

mergency services treat injured people after the stampede. Picture: Getty

The country's president Yoon Suk-Yeol has told emergency services workers from all over the country to report to the area, where crowds of up to 100,000 had reportedly gathered for Halloween.

The bodies of victims, believed to have suffered from cardiac arrest, are covered with sheets. Picture: Getty

In South Korea, emergency services usually use the phrase 'in cardiac arrest' until someone's death is officially confirmed by a doctor, according to the BBC's local reporting team.

More than 400 emergency workers and 140 vehicles from around the country, including all available staff in Seoul, were sent to the streets to treat the injured.

Every mobile phone in the district has been sent a message telling them to go home.

Some local media reports said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity was there.