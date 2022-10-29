59 dead and 150 injured in Seoul after thousands of Halloween revellers caught in huge stampede

29 October 2022, 17:37 | Updated: 29 October 2022, 19:05

Many are feared to have died in the crush in the South Korean capital
Many are feared to have died in the crush in the South Korean capital. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Some 59 people have died and 150 more are injured after a crush among huge crowds in a busy nightlife area of the South Korean capital, Seoul, local officials said on Saturday evening.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the number of dead could go higher as emergency workers were continuing to transport the injured to hospitals across Seoul following the stampede.

He said 13 of the dead have been sent to hospitals while the bodies of the remaining 46 were still on the streets.

Images posted to social media show people lying unconscious on the street and being treated by emergency services.

An official from South Korea's National Fire Agency said around 100 people were injured during the crush on Saturday night, which took place in in the Itaewon neighbourhood.

The body of a victim of cardiac arrest is transported in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022
The body of a victim of cardiac arrest is transported in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022. Picture: Getty

No deaths have been officially confirmed yet, but images from the scene appear to show body bags lying in the street. As many as 20 people may have died, the Mail Online reported.

A reporter at the scene said he saw "a lot of medial staff, a lot of ambulances, they were taking the bodies away one by one".

The BBC's Hosu Lee added: "A lot of young people have gathered here tonight. A lot of people came to the party and club, wearing costumes and a lot of people I've seen distraught and sad and there are chaotic scenes,"

mergency services treat injured people after the stampede
mergency services treat injured people after the stampede. Picture: Getty

The country's president Yoon Suk-Yeol has told emergency services workers from all over the country to report to the area, where crowds of up to 100,000 had reportedly gathered for Halloween.

The bodies of victims, believed to have suffered from cardiac arrest, are covered with sheets
The bodies of victims, believed to have suffered from cardiac arrest, are covered with sheets. Picture: Getty

In South Korea, emergency services usually use the phrase 'in cardiac arrest' until someone's death is officially confirmed by a doctor, according to the BBC's local reporting team.

More than 400 emergency workers and 140 vehicles from around the country, including all available staff in Seoul, were sent to the streets to treat the injured.

Every mobile phone in the district has been sent a message telling them to go home.

Some local media reports said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity was there.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss' phone was reportedly hacked by Russian spies

Russian spies 'hacked Liz Truss' phone', revealing 'secret negotiations with allies' and 'embarrassing criticisms of Boris Johnson'
Trevor Noah (L) has insisted he never said the whole of the UK was racist

'I never said the whole UK was racist': Trevor Noah hits back at critics after claiming 'British backlash' to Sunak becoming PM
Luke O'Connor

Manchester murder: man arrested on suspicion of killing of 'gentle giant' student

Britain has denied Russian claims that it blew up the Nord Stream pipelines

'Peddling false claims': UK slams Russia for accusing Royal Navy of blowing up Nord Stream pipeline

Troops on the HMS Medway destroyed a smugglers' boat

Royal Navy ship torches and sinks smugglers' boat containing £24m cocaine haul after dramatic Caribbean chase

Sunderland Airshow will not return because it is 'hard to justify' in the face of a climate crisis, the council has said

Sunderland Airshow axed due to 'global climate emergency' after three yers of cancellations due to Covid

A man was stabbed on Frazier Street near Waterloo Station

Man stabbed to death near Waterloo Station with knifeman still on the run

James Porritt was attacked by Ricky Morgan last year

'It's everyone's nightmare': Victim of machete-wielding 'Terminator' knifeman recounts harrowing attack on the Tube

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will outline his financial plans in November

Threat of biggest tax burden since World War II as Jeremy Hunt's November Budget 'could contain £25b in tax hikes'

Footage released of 'completely innocent' teenager being attacked with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival

Footage released of 'completely innocent' teenager being attacked with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival

A Brit kayaker was rescued from the English Channel on Thursday

Brit kayaker rescued at sea after spending days clinging to buoy in English Channel 'vanishes from French hospital'

An investigation has been launched in the Royal Navy

Investigation ordered over 'abhorrent' claims of 'sexual bullying' and 'rape lists' within Royal Navy

Joe Biden has spoken about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Fransisco home

'Enough is enough': Biden condemns 'despicable' attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Suella Braverman was allegedly 'in denial' about having to step down because of the data breach

Braverman 'was in denial' over resignation despite claiming to have reported breach as soon as she realised her mistake

The artwork has been displayed incorrectly for decades

'We realised it was obvious!' Famous artwork displayed the wrong way up for 75 years

The incident unfolding

Watch terrifying moment cyclist tries to push over wheelie rider - before instantly falling over

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jerry Lee Lewis has died

'The last great icon of rock 'n' roll's birth': Jerry Lee Lewis, known for hit song 'Great Balls of Fire', dies aged 87
Elliott managed to land a job at Yarm school but it hired private detectives to look into his past

Teacher banned for life after lying about playing against Australia's rugby team and Oxbridge credentials
Vasile Culea attacked Kenneth and Freda Walker

Romanian man jailed for beating elderly woman to death and leaving her in a pool of her own blood, in botched burglary
A women's rally outside the Scottish Parliament.

Women survivors of male violence brand MSPs refusal to hear them a 'kick in the teeth'

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron have pledged to make Channel crossings unviable

UK and France pledge to make migrant Channel crossings 'completely unviable' in first talks between Sunak and Macron
Mahek Bukhari (L) is accused of murdering two cousins

TikTok influencer accused of 'murdering her mother's lover' told police 'a pack of lies', court hears
Pablo Mari was pictured smiling from his hospital bed

Wounded Arsenal star Pablo Mari seen smiling in hospital bed and giving thumbs up as he says he is lucky to be alive
1

King Charles replaces Prince Harry as Captain General of the Marines

Duncan Bannatyne rejected criticism over his pools

Health club Dragon Duncan Bannatyne turns down pool temperatures by 1C as customers complain they're too cold
Stephen Paul Craig

Man who doused girlfriend in petrol and set her on fire 20 years ago in 'Reservoir Dogs' fantasy jailed for murder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC
LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says
Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’
Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression
Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who says ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap but can’t say the cost

Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost
Marr takes on Just Stop Oil protesters

'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts
Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Reappointing Braverman is a political mistake Sunak can and should fix

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit