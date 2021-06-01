Dozens rescued from 62ft Blackpool rollercoaster after ride breaks down

Riders were rescued after the Grand National rollercoaster failed part way up a slope. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Dozens of thrill-seekers had to be rescued from a rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach after the ride stopped on a slope.

Around 30 people, including a five-year-old boy, were escorted off the twin-track Grand National ride at midday on Tuesday after it broke down.

Staff at the amusement park climbed up the ride, which stands 62 feet (19m) high and was built in 1935, to escort nervous riders down to the ground.

At around the same time, another rollercoaster - the Big One - also suffered a temporary stoppage but riders were able to remain seated and the ride continued five minutes later.

Riders were escorted off the Grand National rollercoaster after it broke down on Tuesday. Picture: PA Images

Steve Ely, from Sheffield, tweeted a photo of him stuck at the top of the ride with his two children - one of whom is scared of heights.

He criticised Pleasure Beach for offering a bottle of water and tickets which could not be used as "compensation" for the incident.

Broke down at top of grand national ride with a 5 year old who’s scared of nights! Compensation = a bottle of water 🤬🤬 @Pleasure_Beach pic.twitter.com/3A4g0FoUdu — steve ely⚪️ (@ely_steven) June 1, 2021

In April, riders on the Big One had to be escorted down after the amusement attraction broke down for several hours, prompting questions about the condition of the rides.

A spokesman for Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: "At 11:55 am on Tuesday 1 June, a stoppage occurred on the lift hill of the Grand National.

"All riders were safely escorted down the lift hill, and the ride was checked and re-opened just before 1pm.

"Shortly afterwards there was a very brief stoppage on the Big One lift hill, at 50ft, riders remained seated and the ride continued after five minutes."