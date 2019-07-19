Drivers Could Get Penalty Points For Not Wearing A Seat Belt

There are new plans to increase penalties for motoring offences. Picture: PA

Drivers caught not wearing a seat belt could face penalty points on their driving licence due to concerns over increasing levels of road fatalities.

Currently motorists in England, Scotland and Wales who do not buckle up are given a £100 fine.

But under under plans to increase penalties for motoring offences, drivers caught not wearing a seat belt will face points on their driving licence.

The Department for Transport has not said how many points may be given.

New figures show that 27% of car occupants killed on British roads were not wearing a seat belt in 2017, up from 21% cent three years earlier.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: "It is barely conceivable that tens of thousands of drivers and passengers make the decision each day not to belt up.

"The direct effect of non-compliance might be felt by the vehicle occupant themselves in the event of a crash, but ultimately the emergency services are left to deal with the roadside consequences and the taxpayer foots the bills."

Far too many people don’t wear a seatbelt, needlessly putting lives at risk. That’s why we are considering consulting on increasing penalties for people who don’t wear them. Find out more 👉 https://t.co/hsJq8zKbP2 #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/ZATrIbRo0b — Dept for Transport (@transportgovuk) July 19, 2019

Motorists can be disqualified from driving if they build up 12 or more points within three years.

Prince Philip was spoken to by police in January after being photographed driving without a seat belt.

Introducing points for failing to wear a seat belt is one of 74 measures being considered as part of the Government's Road Safety Action Plan.

Ministers are also considering fitting “alcolocks” to vehicles driven by convicted drink-drivers - devices that prevent a vehicle from starting unless the driver passes an alcohol breath test.

Yesterday the government also announced it would consider a graduated licence where newly qualified drivers would be banned from the roads at night and during the early hours of the morning.