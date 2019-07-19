Drivers Could Get Penalty Points For Not Wearing A Seat Belt

19 July 2019, 11:22

There are new plans to increase penalties for motoring offences
There are new plans to increase penalties for motoring offences. Picture: PA

Drivers caught not wearing a seat belt could face penalty points on their driving licence due to concerns over increasing levels of road fatalities.

Currently motorists in England, Scotland and Wales who do not buckle up are given a £100 fine.

But under under plans to increase penalties for motoring offences, drivers caught not wearing a seat belt will face points on their driving licence.

The Department for Transport has not said how many points may be given.

New figures show that 27% of car occupants killed on British roads were not wearing a seat belt in 2017, up from 21% cent three years earlier.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: "It is barely conceivable that tens of thousands of drivers and passengers make the decision each day not to belt up.

"The direct effect of non-compliance might be felt by the vehicle occupant themselves in the event of a crash, but ultimately the emergency services are left to deal with the roadside consequences and the taxpayer foots the bills."

Motorists can be disqualified from driving if they build up 12 or more points within three years.

Prince Philip was spoken to by police in January after being photographed driving without a seat belt.

Introducing points for failing to wear a seat belt is one of 74 measures being considered as part of the Government's Road Safety Action Plan.

Ministers are also considering fitting “alcolocks” to vehicles driven by convicted drink-drivers - devices that prevent a vehicle from starting unless the driver passes an alcohol breath test.

Yesterday the government also announced it would consider a graduated licence where newly qualified drivers would be banned from the roads at night and during the early hours of the morning.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Strong earthquakes felt in Athens - people run out into the streets

Donald Trump row: Sajid Javid condemns 'barely-masked racism of nationalism'

Lucy McHugh: Man jailed for life over 'execution-style'Lucy McHugh: Man jailed for life over 'execution-style' murder and rape of schoolgirl

Scarlett Keeling: Man who raped and killed British teen in Goa jailed for 10 years

200th firefighter dies from illness related to 9/11 attacks

The News Explained

Rising temperatures can cause an increase in swarms of flying ants

Flying Ant Day: When Is It And Why Does It Happen?

Barack Obama and Donald Trump

Twitter Compares Trump To Obama With Brutal Hashtag #ObamaWasBetterAt
James O'Brien spoke to the journalist who asked the WTO what trading on WTO rules is like

The Truth About What Britain's WTO Trading Rules Will Be - From Man Who Spoke To WTO Chief
This year's G20 summit sees Trump, May, Putin and more gather in Osaka, Japan

What Is The G20 Summit In Osaka And Which Countries Are Members?
Boris Johnson on LBC

What Is Gatt 24? Can Article XXIV Be Used To Trade After Brexit?