Drug dealer arrested at airport after jetting off on four luxury holidays in four months

14 August 2024, 18:35

Miah used social media to send on pictures from his holiday to a drug runner
Miah used social media to send on pictures from his holiday to a drug runner. Picture: Essex Police

By Henry Moore

A drug dealer who jetted off on four holidays in four months was arrested at the airport after flying back from a crime-funded trip to Turkey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shazad Miah, of Ashingdon Road, Rochford, was arrested at Luton airport on June 4, 2023 after sending snaps of himself lounging on a privately chartered boat to his associates in the UK.

But as he soaked up the sun, Essex Police built a case against the drug dealer who had been involved in smuggling and supplying crack cocaine and heroin to Southend, Essex.

Appearing at Basildon Crown Court, Miah was sentenced to nine years behind bars.

The dealer had 10 different mobile numbers for his drug line named “Frankie” to send out messages advertising Class A drugs.

Miah used the profits from his criminal activities to fund a slew of luxury holidays.

To avoid suspicion, he paid for the expensive jaunts under a business account created for a fake car rental company.

This account saw more than £30,000 pass through it, police said.

Officers raided Miah’s home on the day of his arrest, where they found evidence including more than £3,000 cash from a safe and a passport believed to belong to one of his runners.

Det Sgt Rob Maile said: “Miah filtered in excess of £30,000 through various bank accounts, money we know was a result of Class A drug dealing.

“He was distanced from the harsh reality of crack cocaine and heroin use, which brings associated anti-social behaviour impacting our communities and has a disastrous impact on the lives of those addicted to these substances.

A bag of Class A drugs seized from a runner working for the 'Frankie' line in June 2023
A bag of Class A drugs seized from a runner working for the 'Frankie' line in June 2023. Picture: Essex Police

“Instead, he used the profits of this drug line to fund holidays to Paris, Menorca, Amsterdam and Turkey – all within a four-month period.”

Police say an estimated 2.295kg of Class A drugs, worth around £191,000, were supplied by Miah during his time running the “Frankie” line.

Miah had been convicted for drug dealing once in 2013 and again in 2020, seeing him jailed for 36 months.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Military vehicles with a bomb-damaged building behind

Ukraine claims prisoners taken as it continues incursion into Russia

Hamas political official Osama Hamdan (Malak Harb/AP)

Hamas official says group is losing faith in US over Gaza ceasefire talks

Urgent hunt for brothers 10 and 13 with police 'increasingly concerned' over whereabouts of pair

Urgent hunt for brothers 10 and 13 with police 'increasingly concerned' over pair's whereabouts

Puerto Rico Tropical Weather

Ernesto intensifies into a hurricane and is on a path towards Bermuda

National Television Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Love Island star Molly-Mae announces split from Tommy Fury after 5-year relationship

Jonnie died aged 50 after a battle with cancer

Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin left wife nearly £1 million in his will after battle with cancer

Taylor Swift fans prepare for concert amid security fears.

'Not wearing my heels so I can quickly escape': Taylor Swift fans prepare for London shows amid threats of terrorism

The former PM has broken her silence following a prank involving a lettuce-themed banner

'What happened was not funny' Liz Truss breaks silence after storming off stage following lettuce prank

Images show fish belly up in the canal after an alleged chemical leak

Shocking images show ‘hundreds' of fish dead as water tested for cyanide after chemical spill in West Midlands

Nasenspitze eines Airbus A320 der Fluggesellschaft EasyJet - Easy Jet Rolltreppe *** Nose tip of an EasyJet Airbus A320 Easy Jet escalator Copyright: xJoeranxSteinsiekx

EasyJet cancels 232 flights affecting airports across the UK as family holidays thrown into jeopardy

The local community in Beckenham fundraised to give Paul the trip of a lifetime

Waste company embroiled in street cleaner row issues major update following public backlash

Nadine Young holds a childhood photograph of her granddaughter, Ta'Kiya Young.

US police officer charged with fatally shooting pregnant African American woman

Head shot of Donald Trump

Judge rejects Trump’s latest demand to step aside from hush money criminal case

Stephanie, who has a son and daughter with the deceased Mr Cifuentes, said the duo were 'on their way to meet Allah'.

'Broken in ways words cannot describe': Families of Brits found dead in burned-out car in Sweden speak out following deaths
Laura-Jane Seaman

Hospital staff 'ignored and dismissed' mother of five who died of haemorrhage, family say after inquest reveals major failings
Madonna performs on Copacabana Beach

Madonna to celebrate 66th birthday with a visit to Pompeii

Latest News

See more Latest News

(FILE) Static Caravan or Mobile Home site in England

Man found dead at holiday park hours after being assaulted on Suffolk seafront

Vodafone is suffering a nationwide outage

Major UK network down with thousands unable to access phone and internet services

A large group of seated Afghan men

Taliban celebrate three years in power with parade at former US air base

Pringles logo

Mars to buy Pringles owner Kellanova in deal worth 30bn dollars

Nevey Smith admitted violent disorder and was slammed by a judge for putting her child 'at risk'

Mother, 21, who brought her child to riot in a pushchair pleads guilty to violent disorder

An 11-year-old girl stabbed eight times with a steak knife in Leicester Square has been revealed to be an Australian tourist who was on holiday with her family.

Girl, 11, stabbed eight times in Leicester Square attack is an Australian on a family holiday
Maxwell Roberts' new Tube map design

Redesigned circular London Tube map takes internet by storm, as creator says current version is ‘lamentable’
Work-related stress can double the risk of a potentially deadly irregular heartbeat, according to a new study

Stress at work can double risk of potentially deadly irregular heartbeat, study finds

An ambulance arriving at Portlaoise Prison as ten prisoners are being treated for suspected overdoses

Ten prisoners hospitalised after suspected drug overdose at men's maximum security jail

Afghan soldiers want to serve in the British Army.

Elite soldiers driving for Deliveroo: Afghan soldiers blocked from joining British Army they fought alongside

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value
The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit