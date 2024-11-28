Ed Davey targets Christmas number one spot with charity single celebrating young carers

Ed Davey targets Christmas number one with song celebrating young carers. Picture: Liberal Democrats

By Danielle de Wolfe

Ed Davey has his sights set on the charts this Christmas as the Lib Dem leader targets the number one spot with a song celebrating young carers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Ed has released the track in association with Bath Philharmonia's Young Carers' Choir, with the release set to celebrate the work of young carers.

The Liberal Democrat leader, who himself was a young carer for his mother, is looking to raise money for charity with a song written by six young carers.

Celebrating the bond they have with the people they care for, the single was launched on Thursday for the first time.

Sir Ed added: "With the wonderful Bath Philharmonia, they have created something that I'm sure will strike a chord not only with other young carers - often invisible in our communities - but also with all carers and families.

Bath Philharmonia Young Carers' Choir - Love is Enough (feat. Ed Davey)

"I hope people listen to this song and download it and are as impressed as I am by the amazing talent of these young carers.

"I hope people take some time this Christmas to think about this amazing group of people who look after their loved ones from such an early age. This time of year is tough for all carers, particularly young ones - let's put them in the spotlight."

Entitled "Love is Enough", the tinsel-filled video sees a guest appearance from Davey as he dons a christmas jumper alongside carers past and present.

Read more: Angela Rayner meets pope in first international visit since appointing advisor to 'boost profile'

Read more: Ed Davey targets Christmas number one spot with charity single celebrating young carers

Written by six young carers and former young carers, the track is a "tribute to the caring responsibilities of young carers and the bond they share with the people they care for".

The Lib Dem leader said that money raised from downloads and streams of the charity single will go to the Carers Trust and Bath Philharmonia.