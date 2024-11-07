Educating Manchester star headteacher once called a 'breath of fresh air' struck off following Ofsted investigation

7 November 2024, 09:06

Educating Manchester star headteacher once called a 'breath of fresh air' struck off following Ofsted investigation
Educating Manchester star headteacher once called a 'breath of fresh air' struck off following Ofsted investigation. Picture: Channel 4 / The Lowry Academy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A respected teacher once described as a 'breath of fresh air' in hit television series Educating Greater Manchester has been struck off after being exposed for manipulating results.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Drew Povey, 47, was found to have manipulated GCSE results in a bid to boost his school's ranking using a method known as 'off-rolling', an Ofsted investigation has found.

The former executive head of Harrop Fold School, Worsley, now The Lowry Academy, resigned in 2018 following his suspension after concerns were raised over the accuracy of results.

The controversial method known as 'off-rolling' involved marking three students as having attended school when they were in fact absent, prior to the January 2018 census.

The move came in a bid to boost his school's performance data.

Phil Ince, a senior staff member at the school, explained to the panel that Mr Povey made teachers use walkie-talkies to communicate order that "kids be sent home".

Despite continuing to deny the allegations, the accusations against the head have now been proven by the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA).

Educating Manchester star headteacher once called a 'breath of fresh air' struck off following Ofsted investigation
Educating Manchester star headteacher once called a 'breath of fresh air' struck off following Ofsted investigation. Picture: Channel 4

It's an investigation that has now led to Mr Povey being banned from the profession for life.

Povey's deputy, his elder brother Ross, was also found guilty of the same allegations and subsequently banned from teaching indefinitely.

The allegations against the teacher involve his failure to maintain accurate records and therefore potentially putting pupils at risk.

Read more: Three arrested over Newcastle house explosion that killed boy, 7 and man in his 30s

Read more: Benjamin Mendy wins court battle against Manchester City over £11m in unpaid wages

Off-rolling sometimes sees pupils - who may be from a disadvantaged background or struggling academically - removed from the school register.

The move benefits the school rather than the student, ultimately putting the child at risk.

The TRA accused him of "unacceptable professional conduct".

It was said that towards the end of his tenure, the school became "a zoo".

Andrew Faux, the barrister representing Povey, said that occasionally, when a pupil was "having a meltdown, in mental distress, parents would be called and with their agreement the child would go home before the end of the school day'.

Following the ban, Mr Povey can now apply to have it lifted, but not until October 30, 2026.

The teacher's actions were deemed "deliberate" by the panel, with Mr Povey being found to have "caused or failed to stop data being amended to record that two of the pupils had attended when they hadn't."

Mr Faux said: “The panel’s decision was very disappointing and relied to a troubling extent on hearsay evidence. We are considering carefully the right of appeal to the High Court.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Saleh Aslam died in a tragic accident at home while playing as Spider-Man

Boy, 5, dies in tragic accident while playing ‘Spider-Man’ game at home

Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

Child serial killer Lucy Letby offered 'tips' to colleague on how to get away with murder, inquiry hears

Labour's Pat McFadden refuses to say if Trump has 'KKK or Nazi sympathies'

Senior minister dodges Nick Ferrari's questions three times on whether Trump has 'KKK or Nazi sympathies'

Live
Donald Trump to begin picking cabinet as Biden praises Kamala Harris' 'courage' and integrity'.

US election 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump to begin picking cabinet as Biden praises Kamala Harris' 'courage' and integrity'

Why did Trump win and why did Harris lose? Nick Ferrari asks American voters

Why did Trump win and Harris lose? Nick Ferrari asks American voters in the wake of US election results

Germany's government on the brink of collapse after sacking of key minister

Germany's government on the brink of collapse after sacking of key minister

Australian breaker Rachael Gunn, also known as Raygun, during the B-Girls Round Robin breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park in Paris,Credit: Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News

Raygun quits competitive breakdancing after 'kangaroo' dance mocked at Paris Olympics

Keir Starmer has offered his 'hearty congratulations' to Donald Trump - but is facing pressure to apologise over past comments made by David Lammy

Starmer offers 'hearty congratulations' to Trump, but faces pressure over Lammy's past criticisms of president

Kamala Harris has conceded defeat to Donald Trump

'I concede the election but not the fight': Harris urges supporters not to despair despite defeat to Trump

Donald Trump speaks at his election night watch party, Wednesday

What does Trump's victory mean for war in the Middle East and in Ukraine?

Amy Dowden and former dance partner JB Gill

Amy Dowden gives health update after announcing she is dropping out of Strictly in 'heartbreaking' statement

Mpox only spreads between people who are in close proximity to each other.

Another case of new more infectious mpox strain detected in UK, bringing total to four

Kamala Harris spoke with Donald Trump to congratulate him on his victory

Kamala Harris calls Trump to concede defeat and urges him to govern for all Americans as president

Exclusive
FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands during their meeting at Trump Tower, on Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

Trump 'is serious about ending Ukraine war', says former national security adviser as he blames Biden for the conflict

Suzy Lamplugh disappeared in 1986, with John Cannan the prime suspect

Prime suspect in disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh dies in prison 40 years after estate agent went missing

Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week.

Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

Latest News

See more Latest News

Catherine Warrilow spoke out over her issue with Ryanair

Shock as Ryanair force passenger to pay over £100 for carry-on case - even though it fit in the checker
File photo of migrants being rescued in the Channel

Over 50 migrants rescued in English Channel, as 'several bodies' also pulled from the sea

JK Rowling funds a women-only rape crisis centre in Edinburgh

£70,000 payout for woman at centre of rape centre's 'trans heresy hunt'

Ukraine says forces clashed with North Korean troops for first time

Ukraine says forces clashed with North Korean troops for first time

John Swinney says he will press the new US government not to reintroduce tariffs on Scotch whisky.

Fears for Scottish whisky jobs with Trump election

Kamala Harris set to give concession speech hours after supporters are told to leave watch party amid Trump victory

Kamala Harris set to give concession speech hours after supporters are told to leave watch party amid Trump victory
Sara Sharif's father denies murdering the 10-year-old.

Sara Sharif's father accuses 'crazy' wife of abusing him before 10-year-old's death

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, launched a 'multi-million-pound' claim against the club over unpaid wages.

Benjamin Mendy wins court battle against Manchester City over £11m in unpaid wages

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson has been ordered to apologise after telling a Parliament security guard to 'f*** off'.

Lee Anderson ordered for apologise after Reform UK MP told Parliament security guard to 'f*** off'
Sadiq Khan has hit out at Donald Trump

Sadiq Khan says 'progress is not inevitable' as he hits out Donald Trump after election win

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

William has praised Kate in a new health update.

Prince William praises 'amazing' Kate as he gives health update following her cancer treatment
Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week

The Queen withdraws from engagements this week after being taken ill, Buckingham Palace announces
Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News