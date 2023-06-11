Eight teens arrested on bus in police murder probe after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Somerset

11 June 2023, 16:44

Eastfield Avenue, Bath, was the scene of the stabbing at 11pm on. Saturday night
Eastfield Avenue, Bath, was the scene of the stabbing at 11pm on. Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Eight teenagers have been arrested on a bus as part of a murder probe after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Bath.

Avon and Somerset Police said the six boys and two girls were apprehended on a bus at 11.30pm - around half an hour after emergency services were called.

Emergency services were called to an address on Eastfield Avenue, in Bath, Somerset shortly after 11pm on Saturday.

A second victim was also stabbed - with the 35-year-old woman receiving treatment in hospital and being discharged.

Members of the public attempted to save the life of the tragic team - but were unable to revive him.

Police have confirmed that a post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.

Eastfield Avenue was the site of the stabbing and a police cordon is still in place
Eastfield Avenue was the site of the stabbing and a police cordon is still in place. Picture: Google Maps

Read More: Man, 33, arrested on suspicion of murder after 'random' fatal stabbing of woman in Brixton

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Team, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts this morning are very much with the family of the boy who has died.

“They were informed of what happened as soon as possible and are understandably devastated. Specialist family liaison officers will now be assigned to them to provide them with support and keep them updated.

“Officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the first call being received and an investigation into the incident is already being carried out, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team.

“We’ve identified a number of witnesses and we’ll be taking formal statements from them in due course but we’re also keen to hear from anyone who was at the address at the time who hasn’t yet spoken to police. If you can help, please call us on 101.”

He added: “The community can expect to see a significant police presence in the area today, and for the next few days, while officers and police staff carry out a number of actions including forensic examinations, a review of CCTV footage and house-to-house enquiries.

“There is currently a large cordon in place on Eastfield Avenue while we carry out these enquires and I’d like to thank those residents whose properties are impacted by this for their patience and understanding.

“I appreciate this is a concerning incident and I’d like to reassure people a thorough inquiry is taking place, however, should anyone have any questions I’d encourage them to make contact with their local neighbourhood policing team, who’ll be carrying out extra patrols in the area.”

