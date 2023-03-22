Same man arrested for two separate attacks where elderly men were set on fire in London and Birmingham

Victim Mohammed Rayaz has suffered severe burns. Picture: West Midlands Police/Handout

By Kit Heren

Two incidents where men were set on fire in London and Birmingham are linked and the same man has been arrested in connection with both attacks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two shocking incidents took place within a month of each other.

The Birmingham attack, which left its victim Mohammed Rayaz, 70, with severe burns to his face while he was walking home from the Dudley Road mosque. A man has been arrested in connection with the attack, which was caught on CCTV.

Read more: Anti-terror cops investigating after worshipper set alight walking home from Birmingham mosque with suspect arrested

Read more: Manhunt after worshipper in his 80s 'doused in petrol and set alight' outside London mosque

It came after an 82-year-old man was set on fire while leaving the West London Islamic Centre on Singapore Road in Ealing on February 27 at about 8pm.

Detectives from the Met’s West Area Command are working with West Midlands Police on the investigations.

Police are hunting an attacker who set a worshipper alight as he made his way home from a mosque in Birmingham. Picture: Social Media

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, of the Met’s West Area Command, said: “We completely understand the shock that resonated throughout the community following this incident.

“Despite a man having been arrested, we continue to be vigilant and urge local people to do the same. Highly visible patrols around Singapore Road will continue in the coming days to provide reassurance to local people and I urge anyone who is concerned to approach officers.”

The Birmingham victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect, whose age was not given, was arrested on Dudley Road after he was identified by officers who were in the area carrying out inquiries, and is in custody.

Local man Ibrahim told LBC: "I heard screaming at 6.55 last night. The area that this is, you hear these kind of noises."I thought it was someone messing around in the dark because we heard barking as well, and then I heard my brother exclaim 'there’s a fire outside.

"By the time we came outside to look. it was all put out. And then yeah we heard through the Fire Brigade and the police that someone had been set alight."We looked at the footage and sent it to the authorities and we found out that it was an elderly man set on fire."

In the west London incident on February 27, the victim and his attacker spoke for about five minutes before the assailant poured a liquid over him that police believe is petrol.

The suspect then set him on fire with a lighter before walking away. The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for severe burns to his face and arms.