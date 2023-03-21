Woman, 88, dies 28 days after carers withdraw all food and water, as devastated son brands 'slow' death 'inhumane'

By Danielle DeWolfe

The son of an elderly woman who died 28 days after all food and water was withdrawn as part of end of life care has branded her treatment "inhumane" and likened it to the Dark Ages.

Sarene Taylor, 88, was discharged from a North Wales hospital around 4 weeks ago after her family was told nothing could be done for the pensioner following a stroke.

After Ms Taylor arrived back to her care home, it took nearly a month for her to pass away from dehydration and malnutrition, with her family branding her treatment "harrowing" and "inhumane".

In a video recorded by her devastated son, Rob Taylor, days before she eventually died, he said: "This is how you would treat people back in the 11th and 12th Century - not 2023. It's absolutely harrowing."

Adding: "This is not a story about illegality or legality, it's about ethics."

Mr Taylor, a former North Wales police officer, now plans to report the circumstances that led to his mother's death to the North Wales Police and the Older People's Commissioner for Wales.

Mr Taylor said: "I understand end of life care, and the carers and district nurses do a fantastic job but to deny a human being food and water is disgraceful and we as a society need to ensure that this doesn't happen again.

He added: "The family thank everyone for their kind messages and loving support during these past weeks."

Recorded just days before his mother's death on March 20, Mr Taylor describes how he contracted Covid and was unable to visit his mother or be there during her discharge from hospital or transfer to the care home.

"My mum 88-years of age had a fantastic life, but sadly four weeks ago today, she was admitted to a hospital in North Wales, with what we found out to be a stroke,"

"I obviously went up to be with her and spend time with her - on the Monday which is three weeks gone - and this Monday the doctor told me that there was nothing more they could do for her sadly and all fluids and food were withdrawn and she was put on end of life care.

As part of his video, Mr Taylor said: "This is not a story about illegality or legality, it's about ethics. My mum is still alive - 24 to 25 days in without any food, any water, no IV drip, nothing - she's still alive - and it's inhumane and absolutely harrowing to the family and inhumane.

"That such a precious lady has been allowed to lie on a bed in a care home - in fairness being seen once a day by a district nurse and they do an outstanding job, it's nothing against them or the care home - but it's the ethics that she is just left to die, slowly from dehydration and malnutrition in front of our very eyes.

In the emotional video, Mr Taylor goes on to describe his mother's devastatingly slow death as "absolutely heartbreaking".

"This is how you would treat people back in the 11th and 12th Century - not 2023. It's absolutely harrowing. There is nothing we can do, absolutely nothing we can do - and they have been wonderful, it's just that it's incredible that she's probably suffering and it's heartbreaking, it's absolutely heartbreaking for us.'

In response, Andrea Hughes, Director of Nursing for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board's East Integrated Health Community, said in response: "We offer our sincere condolences to Mrs Taylor's family for their very sad loss.

"While we cannot comment on individual cases in any detail, we were in daily contact with Mr Taylor about his mother's care and we are investigating concerns that he has raised.

"Older People's Commissioner for Wales, Heléna Herklots CBE, said: 'I would like to offer my condolences to Mr Taylor and his family following the loss of his mother.

"Mr Taylor has contacted me and I am in the process of seeking further details from him about his mother's experiences. As such, I am unable to comment further at this stage.'