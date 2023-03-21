Woman, 88, dies 28 days after carers withdraw all food and water, as devastated son brands 'slow' death 'inhumane'

21 March 2023, 10:21 | Updated: 21 March 2023, 10:42

Sarene Taylor, 88, was discharged from a North Wales hospital around 4 weeks ago after her family was told nothing could be done for the pensioner following a stroke.
Sarene Taylor, 88, was discharged from a North Wales hospital around 4 weeks ago after her family was told nothing could be done for the pensioner following a stroke. Picture: LBC / Twitter

By Danielle DeWolfe

The son of an elderly woman who died 28 days after all food and water was withdrawn as part of end of life care has branded her treatment "inhumane" and likened it to the Dark Ages.

Sarene Taylor, 88, was discharged from a North Wales hospital around 4 weeks ago after her family was told nothing could be done for the pensioner following a stroke.

After Ms Taylor arrived back to her care home, it took nearly a month for her to pass away from dehydration and malnutrition, with her family branding her treatment "harrowing" and "inhumane".

In a video recorded by her devastated son, Rob Taylor, days before she eventually died, he said: "This is how you would treat people back in the 11th and 12th Century - not 2023. It's absolutely harrowing."

Adding: "This is not a story about illegality or legality, it's about ethics."

In a video recorded by her devastated son, Rob Taylor, days before she eventually died, he said: "This is how you would treat people back in the 11th and 12th Century - not 2023. It&squot;s absolutely harrowing."
In a video recorded by her devastated son, Rob Taylor, days before she eventually died, he said: "This is how you would treat people back in the 11th and 12th Century - not 2023. It's absolutely harrowing.". Picture: LBC / Twitter

Mr Taylor, a former North Wales police officer, now plans to report the circumstances that led to his mother's death to the North Wales Police and the Older People's Commissioner for Wales.

Mr Taylor said: "I understand end of life care, and the carers and district nurses do a fantastic job but to deny a human being food and water is disgraceful and we as a society need to ensure that this doesn't happen again.

He added: "The family thank everyone for their kind messages and loving support during these past weeks."

Recorded just days before his mother's death on March 20, Mr Taylor describes how he contracted Covid and was unable to visit his mother or be there during her discharge from hospital or transfer to the care home.

Read more: Pensioner, 104, puts her three-bedroom home purchased for £200 up for sale after living in it for more than a century

Read more: Ofsted mutiny spreads as inspectors turn up with police and another school removes rating and logo from its website

"My mum 88-years of age had a fantastic life, but sadly four weeks ago today, she was admitted to a hospital in North Wales, with what we found out to be a stroke,"

"I obviously went up to be with her and spend time with her - on the Monday which is three weeks gone - and this Monday the doctor told me that there was nothing more they could do for her sadly and all fluids and food were withdrawn and she was put on end of life care.

As part of his video, Mr Taylor said: "This is not a story about illegality or legality, it's about ethics. My mum is still alive - 24 to 25 days in without any food, any water, no IV drip, nothing - she's still alive - and it's inhumane and absolutely harrowing to the family and inhumane.

"That such a precious lady has been allowed to lie on a bed in a care home - in fairness being seen once a day by a district nurse and they do an outstanding job, it's nothing against them or the care home - but it's the ethics that she is just left to die, slowly from dehydration and malnutrition in front of our very eyes.

In the emotional video, Mr Taylor goes on to describe his mother's devastatingly slow death as "absolutely heartbreaking".

"This is how you would treat people back in the 11th and 12th Century - not 2023. It's absolutely harrowing. There is nothing we can do, absolutely nothing we can do - and they have been wonderful, it's just that it's incredible that she's probably suffering and it's heartbreaking, it's absolutely heartbreaking for us.'

In response, Andrea Hughes, Director of Nursing for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board's East Integrated Health Community, said in response: "We offer our sincere condolences to Mrs Taylor's family for their very sad loss. 

Mr Taylor said his family were "distraught" following the "inhumane" death of his mother in a video posted to Twitter.
Mr Taylor said his family were "distraught" following the "inhumane" death of his mother in a video posted to Twitter. Picture: LBC / Twitter

"While we cannot comment on individual cases in any detail, we were in daily contact with Mr Taylor about his mother's care and we are investigating concerns that he has raised.

"Older People's Commissioner for Wales, Heléna Herklots CBE, said: 'I would like to offer my condolences to Mr Taylor and his family following the loss of his mother. 

"Mr Taylor has contacted me and I am in the process of seeking further details from him about his mother's experiences. As such, I am unable to comment further at this stage.'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Japan Ukraine

Japanese and Chinese leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war

Protesters at the gates of John Rankin School, Newbury ‘taking a stand’ against the inspection process after the death of Ruth Perry (right)

Ofsted mutiny spreads as inspectors turn up with police and another school removes rating and logo from its website

More than 51,000 migrants are being housed, figures suggest

Number of UK hotels housing migrants doubles to nearly 400 in five months

Ms Gifford has lived in the property for 100 years, moving in at the age of 2-years-old, with her family paying £200 for the property.

Pensioner, 104, puts her three-bedroom home purchased for £200 up for sale after living in it for more than a century

Russia Putin

Russia to hold UN meeting over deported Ukrainian children

Sir Mark Rowley said he couldn't rule out another David Carrick in the force

"We're letting down London," Met chief admits - as he says he can’t rule out another serial rapist in the force

Donald Trump

Trump loses last bid to keep key evidence out of rape trial

Dozens have gathered outside John Rankin School in Newbury to pay tribute to Ruth Perry

Family of primary school headteacher who killed herself call for 'Ofsted boycott' as they slam 'sensationalist' report

Rory Geoghegan is the Director of the Public Safety Foundation

The Casey Review must kick off a long overdue turnaround, writes Rory Geoghegan

London, UK, 4 March 2023: Metropolitan Police officers in yellow-green high-visibility coats marshalling the Million Women Rise march. Anna Watson/Alamy Live News

Rape may as well be legal in London, Met Police officer told Casey Review

Visitors to Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm shop forced to park on the road due to full car park

Jeremy Clarkson's bid for car park at Diddly Squat farm backed by parents after series of 'near-misses on school run'

Baroness Casey has published a damning report into the police

Met Police is 'institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic - and must reform or face break-up', scathing report finds

Scotland Yard

Multiple rape cases dropped by Met Police after evidence was lost because of faulty freezers, report finds

Alice Vinten has accused Met Police officers of sharing revenge porn

Met Police officers 'shared revenge porn' and dismissed 99% of rape cases as 'regretful sex', female ex-cop says

Prince Andrew is attending a royal party in Windsor

Prince Andrew accused of 'worming his way back into public life' as Duke of York to attend royal event with King Charles

Rasmus Paludan has been blocked from entering the UK

Far-right Danish politician who wanted to burn Quran in Yorkshire after 'blasphemy' incident banned from the UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexis McElvoy has resigned after her racist tweet

Tory councillor investigated by police after calling Ian Wright a 'typical black hypocrite' amid Gary Lineker row
Paul Grant has died aged 56

Star Wars actor who played Ewok collapses and dies on London street after 'blowing all his money on drugs and prostitutes'
Kate Forbes and Sir Keir Starmer

SNP frontrunner Kate Forbes rules out Starmer coalition unless constitutional devolution is on the table
The party leadership candidates debated gender recognition reforms

'That's a cop out!': SNP candidates clash over controversial gender recognition reform in LBC hustings
Iain Dale and Kate Forbes

'Am I a sinner?' Iain Dale challenges Kate Forbes on her views about gay rights

Live

LBC's SNP hustings debate as it happened, with candidates going head to head to replace Nicola Sturgeon
France Pensions

French government survives no-confidence votes over pension bill

Elizabeth Debicki and Princess Diana

Royals are "bracing for upset" over The Crown's Diana death scenes - while Prince Harry remains silent on drama
France Pensions

French government survives first no-confidence vote in pensions bill row

XXXTentacion trial

Three men convicted of murder of rapper XXXTentacion

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC Presenter Andrew Marr gave his LBC Views on the war in Iraq twenty years on

Andrew Marr: We cannot ignore the ghost of Iraq - it reshaped the world order and not in the way the West intended
James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Boris Johnson and Andrew Castle

Andrew Castle: ‘Boris Johnson is finished. It’s over.’

Iraqi expert

Iraq expert says Iraq would be better off under Saddam Hussein

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again is near impossible

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again will be near impossible
Do we value stay-at-home mothers, asks Andrew Castle following Chancellor's childcare reforms

Andrew Castle: 'Women are discriminated against because they have babies - fact'

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal
Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit