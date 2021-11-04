Elephant and Castle: Fire breaks out on 18th floor of block of flats

A fire broke out at a block of flats in Elephant and Castle. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Dozens of firefighters tackled a blaze on the 18th floor of a block of flats in south London.

London Fire Brigade said crews were called to blaze in Deacon Street in Elephant and Castle just before 11am on Thursday.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are at the scene, where balcony on the 18th floor of the building was alight.

The fire has since been brought under control.

Station Commander Dave Hill, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked incredibly hard to bring the fire in Elephant and Castle under control.

"Crews evacuated residents on three floors of the building who were affected by smoke. There are currently no reports of any injuries.

"The Brigade's drone team assisted by providing an aerial view of the incident.

"Road closures are in place and there is heavy congestion. Firefighters are expected to remain on scene this afternoon and we encourage people to avoid the area."

The Brigade was called at 1058 and the fire was under control by 1215.

Fire crews from Lambeth, Dockhead, Dowgate, Brixton and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.