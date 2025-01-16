Exclusive

'It's like a cancer destroying our young people': Lawyer calls to 'break' knife crime culture after Elianne Andam stabbing

Elianne Andam, 15, was stabbed to death on her way to school . Picture: Getty/MPS

A lawyer who defends clients in knife crime cases has told LBC we have to "break" knife crime culture - following the senseless stabbing of schoolgirl Elianne Andam in Croydon last year.

Stephen Akinsanya, from Coulsdon, described this culture as a "cancer" that’s "destroying our young people" and noted factors such as drill music, social media, and the lack of male role models as contributing to its escalation.

"We're going to see this play out year in, year out. It's a culture we have to break it," he warned Tom Swarbrick.

Mr. Akinsanya shared that he met Elianne's mother the weekend after her daughter’s death, after she reached out for his help.

"It was one of the most heartbreaking things I've ever had to do," he said.

Today, Hassan Sentamu was found guilty of the 15-year-old's murder.

Sentamu, who was 17 at the time, fatally stabbed Elianne in the neck with a kitchen knife as she made her way to school.

The court heard Sentamu had a history of violent and aggressive behaviour including threatening a child with a knife when he was aged 12, and putting girls in headlocks.

'Pervasive'

Stephen Akinsanya is also the founder and CEO of Life of Focus and he has been working with the youth for almost 15 years.

Mr Akinsanya delivers talks in school about the dangers of knife crime and stated that the ages of children he speaks to are getting younger - including primary school age.

He said many young people are just "existing" but not "aspiring" and are influenced by things such as money and weapons which are glorified on social media.

He believes there is a culture that is "pervasive" in this country, and that it feeds "into this lifestyle".

"There are some people who see [drill music] as a vehicle for getting rich, making money and living a lifestyle - which is false," he said.

He added that "enough is enough" and that young people need better role models.

Elianne Andam's parents have vowed that knife crime and violence towards young women "will not go unanswered" as their 15-year-old daughter's killer was brought to justice.

In a statement on the steps of the Old Bailey, Elianne's father Michael spoke of his hopes for a world "where no family has to endure such heartbreak".

On behalf of himself and Elianne's mother Dorcas, he said: "On September 27, 2023 our world was shattered, and our hearts were broken by the senseless and violent loss of our beloved daughter, Elianne Andam.

Scene of the fatal stabbing where Elianne was attacked and killed. Picture: Alamy
Floral tributes left near the crime scene. Picture: Alamy

"At just 15 years old she had her whole life ahead of her, filled with hopes and dreams for the future - all cruelly taken away from her and from us. Her death has left a void in our lives that can never be filled.

"This trial has been our fight for justice, forcing us to confront the devastating details of Elianne's final moments, details that will remain with us forever. While today's verdict acknowledges the full extent of his actions, it cannot bring Elianne back to us.

Elianne's parents said their "hearts were broken" by the "senseless and violent loss" of their beloved daughter". Picture: MPS

"The verdict today is the first step toward justice for Elianne, but also a message that violence and knife crime, especially toward young women, will not go unanswered.

"Today, we choose not to dwell on the pain of the trial but instead to honour Elianne's memory.

"She was a bright, kind, and loving soul who embraced life, her faith, and her belief in standing up for what was right. We think about her every moment of every day, cherishing her love and the joy she brought to everyone around her.

"We are deeply grateful to our family, friends, church, local community, legal team, and the countless well-wishers who have supported us with their prayers, love, and encouragement. Your kindness has been a source of strength during this unimaginable journey.

"As we begin the long process of healing, we reflect on this verdict not as an end but as a step toward change. We will continue to fight against the violence that took Elianne from us, sharing her story and working toward a world where no family has to endure such heartbreak."

Speaking to reporters, he added: "Thank-you for standing with us in love and solidarity. We ask for privacy as we grieve and strive to find peace. Elianne's life mattered, and her legacy will live on in our hearts forever."

Hassan Sentamu. Picture: MPS

Today, Sentamu, now 18, admitted manslaughter, claiming he was not in control of his actions because of his autism but the jury, after deliberating for nearly 12 hours, did not accept this defence of diminished responsibility.

He was also convicted of illegally possessing a knife.

The court also heard of a number of previous incidents involving Sentamu and knives. In 2018, the jury heard he took a knife to school and threatened to stab himself in the chest.

On a school trip in 2019, he threatened a classmate with a knife and while living with a foster carer he threatened to chop off the cat’s tail.

