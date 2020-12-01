Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen, comes out as transgender

Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen, has come out as transgender. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Inception and Juno star Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, has publicly come out as transgender.

The 33-year-old actor has starred in a number of high-profile films, including two X-Men movies, while also portraying Vanya Hargreeves in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

Page announced in a personal and heartfelt social media post that his pronouns are now "he" or "they" and that his name is now Elliot.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," the actor wrote.

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Page, who publicly came out as gay in February 2014, said the "joy is real, but it is also fragile".

"The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared," he added.

"I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence.

"To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering.

"The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences."

Page's wife Emma Portner posted her support of Elliot on his Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Addressing the trans community, Page said he will "do everything (he) can to change this world for the better".

The actor, who is married to choreographer Emma Portner, added: "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.

"And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

The 33-year-old, who has frequently spoken out about LGBT issues, signed the letter off by saying: "All my love, Elliot."

Commenting on Page's Instagram post, Portner wrote: "Love you so much Elliot."

Popstar and actress Miley Cyrus also left a message on the post, reading: "Elliot rules!"