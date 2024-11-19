Elon Musk 'clashes with Trump legal adviser' at Mar-a-Lago over Cabinet picks

Elon Musk 'clashed with Trump's legal adviser'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Elon Musk is said to have had a heated confrontation with Donald Trump's legal adviser over Cabinet picks.

Mr Musk clashed with Boris Epshteyn at Mar-a-Lago last week, it is understood.

The pair had a "major blow-up" during a dinner in front of guests, with Mr Musk accusing Mr Epshteyn of leaking details of the Cabinet picks to the media, according to US news site Axios.

"You don't know what you’re talking about," Mr Epshteyn reportedly said.

However, one source played down the clash, saying the pair had a good relationship and had frequently dined together.

It comes as Mr Musk's close friendship with Mr Trump is said to have irked others in his inner circle.

"Winning helped make everything better for a bit but this is still politics and there are always scores to settle and axes to grind," a source close to Mr Trump's inner circle said.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Picture: Alamy

The lobbying for key positions is said to have been fierce behind closed doors - and sometimes publicly.

Mr Musk called for more direct public input into the decision-making process for at least one top post - the head of the Treasury Department.

"Would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for @realDonaldTrump to consider feedback," Mr Musk, who Mr Trump has already tapped to co-lead a commission tasked with increasing government spending efficiency, said over the weekend.

He then used the rest of his post to become the first participant in the public poll he was proposing.

He endorsed Howard Lutnick, the chief executive of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chairman of Mr Trump's transition team.

The president-elect has already announced many picks in recent days, including his choice for Secretary of State, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, and attorney general, former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.

But he still has other important slots to fill, including the heads of the Education and Labour Departments.