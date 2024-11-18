Donald Trump Jr accuses Joe Biden of trying to start WWIII after 'allowing Ukraine to fire US rockets inside Russia'

Donald Trump Jr accuses Joe Biden of trying to start WWIII. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump Jr has accused Joe Biden of trying to start WWIII ahead of his father taking office.

It comes as Mr Biden is set to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia for the first time.

The move would be a major change in American policy after months of pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But Donald Trump Jr has argued that it could risk starting another world war before his father can return to the White House.

"The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives," he tweeted.

"Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!"

A major donor to Mr Trump's presidential campaign, David Sacks, added that it would "massively escalate" the situation.

He said: "President Trump won a clear mandate to end the war in Ukraine. So what does Biden do in his final two months in office? Massively escalate it.

"Is his goal to hand Trump the worst situation possible?"

Ukraine plans to carry out the first long-range attacks in just days, according to Reuters.

It is expected to use ATACMS rockets which have a range of up to 300 kilometres in the offensive.

President Zelenskyy has been pushing Mr Biden for months for the green light, with him arguing that the restrictions mean Ukraine is unable to stop Russian attacks on its cities.

The White House has not commented on the reports.

There has been concern about the level of support the US may continue to give Ukraine when President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House in January.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has said "we need to double down" on support for Ukraine.

He pledged that Ukraine was "top" of his agenda at this week's G20 summit of world leaders and told reporters that "there's got to be full support as long as it takes".

"We need to double down on shoring up our support for Ukraine and that's top of my agenda for the G20," he said on Sunday.