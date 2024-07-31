'Stop the violence': Mother of girl, 7, stabbed to death in Southport pleads for calm after riots

The mother of Elsie Stancombe has called for calm. Picture: Alamy/Facebook/Merseyside Police

By Kit Heren

The mother of one of the girls stabbed to death in Southport has called for calm after the riots in the town on Tuesday night.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jenni Stancombe, whose seven-year-old daughter Elsie Dot was killed alongside Bebe King and Alice Aguiar by a knifeman who burst into a children's Taylor Swift dance class on Monday, asked rioters to "please stop the violence."

Some 50 police officers were injured and a police van was set on fire on Tuesday night when a group of men, believed to be connected to the far-right English Defence League, started launching stones and bottles towards them and attacking the riot vans.

In response, Ms Stancombe wrote on social media: "This is the only thing that I will write, but please stop the violence in Southport tonight.

"The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours and they and we don't need this."

Elsie Dot Stancombe. Picture: Merseyside Police

On Tuesday night, police cleared the area directly outside a local mosque and stood guard with batons raised as the police van blazed behind them.

Masked youths were seen scouring the ground for bricks littering the floor to throw at lines of officers.

Chants of "England till I die" where heard on the scene.

Heavy thuds were heard as the vans took hits and police raised their shields against incoming missiles.

Van being set on fire in Southport

In the wake of the riots, Sir Keir Starmer warned those involved would feel "the full force of the law".

The PM said: "The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday."They deserve our support and our respect.

"Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves.

"They will feel the full force of the law."

A police van set alight as trouble flares during a protest in Southport,. Picture: Alamy

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also warned those responsible for the riots "would full force of the law."

She said: "This morning when I visited Southport I saw a grieving community pulling together to support each other and care for the families who have lost loved ones in the face of an unspeakable tragedy.

"I met police officers and emergency service workers who showed incredible bravery in response to yesterday's attack, and are leading an urgent and serious criminal investigation with the support of the community behind them.

"So these disgraceful scenes of violence and disorder we are witnessing this evening, with attacks on the Merseyside Police and a local mosque, are completely appalling.

"Those responsible will face the full force of the law. The community of Southport are reeling from a horrifying ordeal and families are grieving.

"This violent thuggery, which has overshadowed a peaceful vigil for three little girls, is an insult to the community and to all those who need the space to process what has happened and to heal."

A police van set alight as trouble flares during a protest in Southport. Picture: Alamy

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss confirmed many involved in the riots were not from Southport.

He said: "The actions in Southport tonight will involve many people who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside.

"There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.

"We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time."

He added: "There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.

"We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time."

ACC Goss said: "Our officers should not have to face this, but we will be there tonight to ensure the safety of the local community who have suffered enough, and will arrest those involved in criminal behaviour.

"If you have any information on this incident or saw what happened, please contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre'."

A vigil was held on Tuesday evening to remember the three girls killed.

Local MP Patrick Hurley said he "fully condemns any attack" on emergency services in the wake of the riots.

"It's distressing to see people from outside our Southport community attacking our police and local people," he said.

"I appeal to local people to avoid the area and stay safe, to allow the police to do their job. I want to thank our community for pulling together and supporting every person who has been affected by Monday's tragic attack."

A fundraiser has been launched for Elsie's family.

Her family and friends, who organised the fundraiser, wrote: "During this heartbreaking time, we witnessed the emergency services act with extraordinary bravery, compassion, and strength. Their efforts were a beacon of hope in our darkest moments, and we are profoundly grateful.

Trouble flares during a protest in Southport. Picture: Alamy

"Our deepest thanks go out to everyone who has supported us. We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the other families affected by this tragedy.

"Elsie's parents, Jennifer and David, need time to grieve and support their other daughter, Rosie. We kindly request donations to allow them to heal as a family and ensure Rosie has the best possible support to grow and thrive. Any contribution, no matter the size, would mean the world to us."