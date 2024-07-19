Ben Kentish 4pm - 7pm
Emma Watson ‘stalker’ arrested after demanding to see Harry Potter star at Oxford fashion show
19 July 2024, 15:01
A man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking Harry Potter star Emma Watson after demanding to see her at a fashion show in Oxford.
American Chad Michael Busto was apprehended by police in Oxford on June 26, where Ms Watson is studying a masters in creative writing.
Now, speaking from Colnbrook Immigration Centre near Heathrow, Busto has opened up about the incident.
He told the Sun: “I visited the English department and spoke to people. I went to the main admissions centre trying to gain information.”
Busto added: “I was trying to connect with Emma Watson. However, the claim was made about me because I was asking around. But it was not made by Emma herself.
“I was arrested in a square close to a Starbucks.”
This comes less than a year after Busto was arrested in New York for allegedly forcing his way into a fashion show dressing room and declaring he wanted to marry the 34-year-old actress and activist.
It is unknown if Emma Watson was even in New York at the time.
Opening up about the incident, Busto said: “The statements were taken out of context.”
But he added: “I was shouting something and, yes, it was to get her attention. It kind of worked in the way I wanted.”
Chad Busto is a conspiracist who claims he won a landmark 2021 US Federal case declaring the country’s justice system illegal.
Revealing what he would say to Ms Watson if he met her he told The Sun: “I would have tried to talk to her about the big case that I have won.”
Following the incident, he pleaded not guilty to trespass and disorderly conduct and was released without bail.
A month earlier, Butso had been apprehended attempting to approach actress Drew Barrymore.
This comes just days after a suspected stalker was arrested ahead of a Taylor Swift show in Germany.
The suspected stalker, a 34-year-old whose name wasn’t released, had a ticket to Swift’s show at Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins-Arena on Wednesday, police confirmed.
German police said he was apprehended after tips from organisers of the event.