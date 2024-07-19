Emma Watson ‘stalker’ arrested after demanding to see Harry Potter star at Oxford fashion show

19 July 2024, 15:01

The Kering Foundation Hosts First-Ever Caring For Women Dinner
The Kering Foundation Hosts First-Ever Caring For Women Dinner. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking Harry Potter star Emma Watson after demanding to see her at a fashion show in Oxford.

American Chad Michael Busto was apprehended by police in Oxford on June 26, where Ms Watson is studying a masters in creative writing.

Now, speaking from Colnbrook Immigration Centre near Heathrow, Busto has opened up about the incident.

He told the Sun: “I visited the English department and spoke to people. I went to the main admissions centre trying to gain information.”

Busto added: “I was trying to connect with Emma Watson. However, the claim was made about me because I was asking around. But it was not made by Emma herself.

“I was arrested in a square close to a Starbucks.”

Emma Watson is seen arriving at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week
Emma Watson is seen arriving at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

This comes less than a year after Busto was arrested in New York for allegedly forcing his way into a fashion show dressing room and declaring he wanted to marry the 34-year-old actress and activist.

It is unknown if Emma Watson was even in New York at the time.

Opening up about the incident, Busto said: “The statements were taken out of context.”

But he added: “I was shouting something and, yes, it was to get her attention. It kind of worked in the way I wanted.”

Chad Busto is a conspiracist who claims he won a landmark 2021 US Federal case declaring the country’s justice system illegal.

Revealing what he would say to Ms Watson if he met her he told The Sun: “I would have tried to talk to her about the big case that I have won.”

Following the incident, he pleaded not guilty to trespass and disorderly conduct and was released without bail.

A month earlier, Butso had been apprehended attempting to approach actress Drew Barrymore.

Drew Barrymore in New York city
Drew Barrymore in New York city. Picture: Getty

This comes just days after a suspected stalker was arrested ahead of a Taylor Swift show in Germany.

The suspected stalker, a 34-year-old whose name wasn’t released, had a ticket to Swift’s show at Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins-Arena on Wednesday, police confirmed.

German police said he was apprehended after tips from organisers of the event.

