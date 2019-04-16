Emmanuel Macron Says France "Will Rebuild Notre Dame"

16 April 2019, 08:18 | Updated: 16 April 2019, 09:21

Firefighters tackle the blaze as Notre Dame cathedral burns
Firefighters tackle the blaze as Notre Dame cathedral burns. Picture: PA

Emmanuel Macron has pledged to rebuild the iconic Paris landmark after a major fire tore through the medieval cathedral.

Nine hours after it started the fire was declared under control but it proved too late for the building's spire and roof which collapsed.

Prosecutors in Paris said that the incident was currently being investigated as an accident.

Paris firefighters have confirmed that the blaze has now been fully extinguished, 14 hours after it first started.

"We'll rebuild this cathedral all together and it's undoubtedly part of the French destiny and the project we'll have for the coming years," said Mr Macron as he was visiting the site.

The French President looked solemn as he pledged to launch a worldwide fundraising campaign to help rebuild the cathedral.

"That's what the French expect because it's what our history deserves," he added, emotional, calling it a "terrible tragedy".

Flames and smoke rise as the spire on Notre Dame cathedral collapses in Paris
Flames and smoke rise as the spire on Notre Dame cathedral collapses in Paris. Picture: PA

The Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo offered his thanks to emergency services workers who formed a "formidable human chain" to save some of Notre Dame's most precious artefacts. "The crown of thorns, the tunic of Saint Louis and several other major works are now in a safe place," she said.

On Tuesday morning, French magnate Arnault, LVMH pledged €200million towards the restoration of Notre-Dame.

This, follows a pledge from France's billionaire Pinault dynasty of €100million to aid reconstruction.

