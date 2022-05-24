Breaking News

Energy bills set to soar by almost £1,000 in October, says Ofgem

24 May 2022, 12:33 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 13:46

Jonathan Brearley (left) has warned of another price cap hike.
Jonathan Brearley (left) has warned of another price cap hike. Picture: Alamy/Parliament TV

By Daisy Stephens

Ofgem has said the energy price cap will likely rise again by almost £1,000 in October.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The regulator is expecting the cap in October to be "in the region of £2,800", Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

Currently the price cap stands at £1,971.

It follows an increase of £693 in April 2022, meaning prices have more than doubled in just over six months.

Read more: Children suffer from food poisoning as parents switch fridges off to save on energy bills

Watch: James O'Brien: Rishi Sunak's wealth 'unjustifiable' amid cost of living crisis

"I am afraid to say conditions have worsened in the global gas market since Russia's invasion of Ukraine," said Mr Brearley.

"Gas prices are higher and highly volatile.

"At times they have now reached over 10 times their normal level.

"I know this is a very distressing time for customers but I do need to be clear with this committee, with customers and with the government about the likely price implications for October.

"Therefore later today I will be writing to the Chancellor to give him our latest estimates of the price cap uplift.

"This is uncertain, we are only part way through the price cap window, but we are expecting a price cap in October in the region of £2,800."

Mr Brearley also told the BEIS Committee future scenarios could include energy prices going up even more if Russia further disrupted gas supplies - and apologised for Ofgem's handling of the crisis.

"The price changes we have seen in the gas market are genuinely a once-in-a-generation event not seen since the oil crisis of the 1970s," he said.

"In any conceivable circumstances there would have been supplier failure.

"However, it is clear to me and it is clear to the current Ofgem board that, looking over all of our institution's history, had financial controls been in place sooner we'd have likely seen fewer suppliers exit the market, and for that on behalf of Ofgem and its board I would like to apologise."

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, has called on the Prime Minister to declare a national cost of living emergency and convene a special meeting of COBRA.

Read more: Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Read more: Rich List Rishi Sunak 'could do anything with his life but he serves his country'

The COBRA meeting would bring together Ofgem, energy company bosses and government officials and ministers to discuss solutions to the cost of living emergency, including a windfall tax on the super profits of oil and gas companies.

“It is now or never to save families and pensioners on the brink," Mr Davey said.

"The government must declare the cost of living crisis a national emergency. Boris Johnson has sat on his hands for months, he cannot waste a single second longer.

“Millions of people will face the heartbreaking choice between heating their home and putting food on the table if the Government fails to act."

Read more: Cost of living crisis: Shop prices rise at highest rate in more than a decade

Mr Davey called on the Prime Minister to "finally show national leadership", saying Britain will "never forgive" him if he "fails to save families and pensioners in a national emergency".

The energy price cap - currently at a record £1,971 per year for the average household - is reviewed every six months and changed in October and April.

Ofgem considers a range of information when deciding where the price cap should be set. The price that energy suppliers pay for the gas and electricity they buy is a major part of this.

Over the last year gas prices have risen so rapidly that suppliers were often forced to sell the gas for less than they bought it for due to the price cap.

Updates to follow

UK News

