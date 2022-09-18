ER initials removed from Prince Harry's uniform at vigil but Andrew's remain

18 September 2022, 12:35 | Updated: 18 September 2022, 12:38

The Queen’s ER initials were removed from the shoulder of Prince Harry’s uniform
The Queen’s ER initials were removed from the shoulder of Prince Harry’s uniform. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Queen’s ER initials were removed from the shoulder of Prince Harry’s uniform as he held vigil by her coffin last night, but Prince Andrew was allowed to keep the royal cypher.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly considered wearing a morning suit instead to avoid embarrassment during the guard of honour at Westminster Hall yesterday.

William and Harry took places at either end of their grandmother’s coffin. The initials were not removed from Prince William’s uniform.

Andrew, who is also no longer a working royal, retained the initials on his uniform. Andrew issued a tribute to his later mother today, saying: “Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever."

The ER initials are traditionally worn by those in service of the monarch.

A friend told the Sunday Times: “To remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional.”

Read more: World leaders including Joe and Jill Biden arrive in UK for Queen’s funeral as 2m people prepare to travel to London

Read more: Queue enters last full day - with 12-hour wait - ahead of minute's silence at 8pm

Read more: William leads Queen's grandchildren in poignant vigil at her coffin

Andrew kept the royal ER cypher on his uniform
Andrew kept the royal ER cypher on his uniform. Picture: Alamy

On Saturday evening, the Queen's eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved Granny's coffin.

The Prince of Wales was at the head of the coffin with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.

Future king William was flanked at the corners by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips.

Harry was between Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, with 18-year-old Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn - the Queen's youngest grandchild who is just 14 - at the middle on either side of the coffin.

The grandchildren, invited by the King, had wanted to pay their respects as their parents had done the evening before.

William and the King also went on a walkabout in the afternoon to greet mourners in the queue for the lying in state, after Charles was given a tour of the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room.

Hundreds of people in line at Lambeth, south London, cheered and applauded, with William and Charles shaking scores of hands and the prince discussing how long people had waited and whether they were able to keep warm.

At Westminster Abbey, final preparations are being put in place ready for the funeral on Monday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trouble in Leicester as groups of young men pelt police with bottles

Call for calm after mob disorder erupts outside religious centre in Leicester

The couple have been compared to characters in a romcom

Queue-pid: Two strangers hit it off after queueing to see the Queen together

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday September 19

The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II: How To Listen

Joe Biden has landed in the UK ahead of the Queen's funeral

World leaders including Joe and Jill Biden arrive in UK for Queen’s funeral as 2m people prepare to travel to London

This Morning bosses have denied Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had 'VIP access'

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘did not jump queue’ to see Queen, ITV says

People queue overnight in cold temperatures to see the Queen lying in state

Queue enters last full day - with 12-hour wait - ahead of minute's silence at 8pm

Camilla will pay tribute to the Queen in a televised statement on Sunday

Camilla to remember Queen's 'wonderful blue eyes' and 'unforgettable smile' in televised tribute

The incident happened on Atholl Drive, Heywood

Woman and two men arrested on suspicion of murder after teenage boy died in Rochdale

Wristbands to see the Queen's lying-in-state are being put on eBay for thousands of pounds - but listings are quickly being removed

Ebay removes listings for Queen's lying-in-state wristbands after sellers put price at £100,000

Police investigating stabbing of two officers in Leicester Square

Man, 24, charged after two police officers stabbed in Leicester Square on Friday

The Queen's grandchildren stood vigil at her coffin for 15 minutes on Saturday evening

'United in grief': William leads Queen's grandchildren in poignant vigil at her coffin

Kate and Camilla during lunch for Commonwealth dignitaries at Buckingham Palace

Kate and Camilla display new royal partnership during special lunch for sorrowful Commonwealth dignitaries

Beatrice and Eugenie paid tribute to the Queen

'We thought you'd be here forever': Beatrice and Eugenie pay tribute to 'dearest Grannie' Queen Elizabeth II

Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside Scotland Yard

Protesters gather outside Met Police HQ over killing of unarmed black man Chris Kaba

The incident happened on Coupland Road in Leeds

Baby girl, 1, dies after being knocked down and killed by her 'devastated' dad in front of her home

Queen statue may be placed permanently in Trafalgar Square

Queen Elizabeth statue could be placed in Trafalgar Square after talks between MPs and officials

Latest News

See more Latest News

A collapsed residential building following an earthquake in Yuli township in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan

Building collapses and landslide traps tourists on mountain after Taiwan quake

A burning vehicle damaged in shelling is seen in a street in Donetsk, an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine

Russia ‘likely to step up attacks on Ukraine civilian targets’

A classroom sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan

Exclusion of Afghan girls from high schools ‘shameful’, says UN

General manager Fan Aiping holds up one of the flags with the Queen’s image on at the Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Company factory in Shaoxing, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province

Chinese factory produces thousands of British flags after Queen’s death

A crashed plane, one of two, lies along Niwot Road between Highway 287 and N 95th Street in Longmont, Colorado

Three dead as two small planes collide in mid-air near Denver

A man on a bicycle makes his way through the rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan

Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan

Paul Pogba file photo

Paul Pogba’s brother in custody in alleged extortion case

152 La mala ordina (Henry Silva)

Henry Silva, star of original Ocean’s Eleven, has died aged 95

Serbia Pride March

Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march

Ebor Festival 2022 – Day Three – York Racecourse

Quickthorn ‘in great form’ for Cadran challenge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NHS Manager fed up at portrayal over bank holiday cancellations

NHS Manager 'fed up' at service's portrayal over Queen's bank holiday cancellations

Caller drops out of queue to see the Queen's coffin

Caller drops out of 'celeb-spotting' queue for Queen's coffin after it became a 'joke'

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK
Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr visited Westminster Hall on Thursday.

Andrew Marr: Palace of Westminster is an 'entirely different place' as mourners pay respects to Queen in 'utter silence'
The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary
James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London