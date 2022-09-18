ER initials removed from Prince Harry's uniform at vigil but Andrew's remain

The Queen’s ER initials were removed from the shoulder of Prince Harry’s uniform. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Queen’s ER initials were removed from the shoulder of Prince Harry’s uniform as he held vigil by her coffin last night, but Prince Andrew was allowed to keep the royal cypher.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly considered wearing a morning suit instead to avoid embarrassment during the guard of honour at Westminster Hall yesterday.

William and Harry took places at either end of their grandmother’s coffin. The initials were not removed from Prince William’s uniform.

Andrew, who is also no longer a working royal, retained the initials on his uniform. Andrew issued a tribute to his later mother today, saying: “Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever."

The ER initials are traditionally worn by those in service of the monarch.

A friend told the Sunday Times: “To remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional.”

Andrew kept the royal ER cypher on his uniform. Picture: Alamy

On Saturday evening, the Queen's eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved Granny's coffin.

The Prince of Wales was at the head of the coffin with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.

Future king William was flanked at the corners by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips.

Harry was between Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, with 18-year-old Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn - the Queen's youngest grandchild who is just 14 - at the middle on either side of the coffin.

The grandchildren, invited by the King, had wanted to pay their respects as their parents had done the evening before.

William and the King also went on a walkabout in the afternoon to greet mourners in the queue for the lying in state, after Charles was given a tour of the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room.

Hundreds of people in line at Lambeth, south London, cheered and applauded, with William and Charles shaking scores of hands and the prince discussing how long people had waited and whether they were able to keep warm.

At Westminster Abbey, final preparations are being put in place ready for the funeral on Monday.