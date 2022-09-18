Joe Biden arrives in London ahead of the Queen’s funeral

18 September 2022, 09:00

Joe Biden has landed in the UK ahead of the Queen's funeral
Joe Biden has landed in the UK ahead of the Queen's funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

US president Joe Biden has arrived in the UK for his visit to attend the Queen's funeral.

Air Force One touched down at Stansted Airport just before 10pm.

President Biden and his wife, Jill, were greeted by a small party as they stepped off the plane at Stansted Airport.

The group included Jane Hartley, US ambassador to the UK, and Jennifer Tolhurst, the Lord Lieutenant of Essex.

Read more: Queue enters last full day - with 12-hour wait - ahead of minutes silence at 8pm

Read more: William leads Queen's grandchildren in poignant vigil at her coffin

As hundreds of dignitaries from across the globe descend on London to pay their respects to the Queen, Liz Truss is set to meet three more world leaders, including her Irish counterpart.

The talks may be casual, portrayed by No 10 as chats rather than formal bilateral sessions, but the Prime Minister's meeting with Taoiseach Micheal Martin comes against a backdrop of political tensions over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

She had been due to meet Mr Joe Biden, but the talks were cancelled on Saturday, with a "full bilateral meeting" scheduled instead for Wednesday, when they are set to be in New York for the UN General Assembly.

In addition to Mr Martin, Ms Truss will meet Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Polish president Andrzej Duda in Downing Street on Sunday.

The weekend's talks with world leaders are being framed by No 10 as chats to offer condolences over the Queen's death, during which politics is likely to come up.

Mr Martin has met Ms Truss in person briefly since she became Prime Minister earlier this month.

They were seated next to one another during a memorial service for the Queen at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast on Tuesday.

The meeting with Mr Martin comes as Britain is expected to push ahead with legislation to give ministers the power to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was jointly agreed by the UK and EU in order to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Both the EU and Ireland claim Britain's move to unilaterally revise the post-Brexit treaty would breach international law.

The issue is expected to ramp up ahead of a deadline at the end of October to form a new Northern Ireland Executive, which the DUP has so far blocked in protest over the protocol.

The PM kicked off her meetings with world leaders on Saturday, speaking to her counterparts from New Zealand and Australia.

The talks were held at the Government's Chevening country residence, rather than Chequers, which is said to be undergoing routine maintenance work after Boris Johnson's exit.

Ms Truss will also have an audience with the King at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, before attending his reception for visiting heads of state.

At 8pm, she will observe a minute's silence with the country to mourn the Queen's death and reflect on her life and legacy.

People have been invited to mark the occasion privately at home, on their doorstep or street, or at community events and vigils.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

This Morning bosses have denied Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had 'VIP access'

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘did not jump queue’ to see Queen, ITV says

People queue overnight in cold temperatures to see the Queen lying in state

Queue enters last full day - with 12-hour wait - ahead of minutes silence at 8pm

Camilla will pay tribute to the Queen in a televised statement on Sunday

Camilla to remember Queen's 'wonderful blue eyes' and 'unforgettable smile' in televised tribute

The incident happened on Atholl Drive, Heywood

Woman and two men arrested on suspicion of murder after teenage boy died in Rochdale

Wristbands to see the Queen's lying-in-state are being put on eBay for thousands of pounds - but listings are quickly being removed

Ebay removes listings for Queen's lying-in-state wristbands after sellers put price at £100,000

Police investigating stabbing of two officers in Leicester Square

Man, 24, charged after two police officers stabbed in Leicester Square on Friday

The Queen's grandchildren stood vigil at her coffin for 15 minutes on Saturday evening

'United in grief': William leads Queen's grandchildren in poignant vigil at her coffin

Kate and Camilla during lunch for Commonwealth dignitaries at Buckingham Palace

Kate and Camilla display new royal partnership during special lunch for sorrowful Commonwealth dignitaries

Beatrice and Eugenie paid tribute to the Queen

'We thought you'd be here forever': Beatrice and Eugenie pay tribute to 'dearest Grannie' Queen Elizabeth II

Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside Scotland Yard

Protesters gather outside Met Police HQ over killing of unarmed black man Chris Kaba

The incident happened on Coupland Road in Leeds

Baby girl, 1, dies after being knocked down and killed by her 'devastated' dad in front of her home

Queen statue may be placed permanently in Trafalgar Square

Queen Elizabeth statue could be placed in Trafalgar Square after talks between MPs and officials

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall

Prince Harry and Meghan ‘uninvited’ to state reception at Buckingham Palace

Moldovan killer Sergiu Boianjiu jailed for 26 years for rape and attempted murder

Moldovan killer who came to Britain jailed for 26 years for rape and attempted murder

Putin speaks following Ukraine's counter-attacks against Russia

Russia may be unable to fend off another Ukraine attack experts say as Putin vows to press on

King Charles and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to the queue

'It means an awful lot that you're all here': Charles and William greet mourners queueing to see the Queen

Latest News

See more Latest News

A classroom sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan

Exclusion of Afghan girls from high schools ‘shameful’, says UN

General manager Fan Aiping holds up one of the flags with the Queen’s image on at the Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Company factory in Shaoxing, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province

Chinese factory produces thousands of British flags after Queen’s death

A crashed plane, one of two, lies along Niwot Road between Highway 287 and N 95th Street in Longmont, Colorado

Three dead as two small planes collide in mid-air near Denver

A man on a bicycle makes his way through the rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan

Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan

Paul Pogba file photo

Paul Pogba’s brother in custody in alleged extortion case

152 La mala ordina (Henry Silva)

Henry Silva, star of original Ocean’s Eleven, has died aged 95

Serbia Pride March

Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march

Ebor Festival 2022 – Day Three – York Racecourse

Quickthorn ‘in great form’ for Cadran challenge

Germany Oktoberfest Opening

In Pictures: Beer flowing as Oktoberfest returns for first time since 2019

Queen funeral hearse

Chinese vice president to represent Xi Jinping at Queen’s funeral

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NHS Manager fed up at portrayal over bank holiday cancellations

NHS Manager 'fed up' at service's portrayal over Queen's bank holiday cancellations

Caller drops out of queue to see the Queen's coffin

Caller drops out of 'celeb-spotting' queue for Queen's coffin after it became a 'joke'

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK
Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Andrew Marr visited Westminster Hall on Thursday.

Andrew Marr: Palace of Westminster is an 'entirely different place' as mourners pay respects to Queen in 'utter silence'
The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary
James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London