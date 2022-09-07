Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend, 19, after she moved to the UK to be with him

7 September 2022, 13:42 | Updated: 7 September 2022, 14:04

Jack Sepple, 23, pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to the murder of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth.
Jack Sepple, 23, pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to the murder of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth. Picture: Essex Police/Facebook

By Sophie Barnett

A man from Essex has admitted murdering his Canadian girlfriend after she moved to the UK to be with him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Sepple, 23, pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to the murder of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth, who he had met through an online dating app.

Ms Wadsworth, from Vernon, British Columbia, was discovered with knife wounds following a 'disturbance' at an address in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, at around 4pm on February 1, days before she was due to fly home.

An inquest hearing was told that she died of "stab wounds to the chest".

She was on a six-month tourist visa and came to Britain after meeting Sepple online, a previous court hearing was told.

Jack Sepple, 23, has today admitted murdering 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth in Chelmsford.
Jack Sepple, 23, has today admitted murdering 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth in Chelmsford. Picture: Essex Police

In a brief hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, Sepple's barrister said a psychiatrist had indicated that the defendant was fit to plead.

Christopher Paxton QC, for Sepple, said that the "issue of fitness is now resolved" and requested that the defendant be asked to enter a plea.

Read more: Liz Truss promises 'immediate action' on energy bills in first PMQs with announcement due tomorrow

Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was tragically killed in Chelmsford, Essex.
Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was tragically killed in Chelmsford, Essex. Picture: Facebook

The court clerk read the single charge of murder and Sepple, standing in the secure dock in a long white sleeved top and with tattoos on his face and hand, replied: "I'm guilty."

Ms Wadsworth had met her boyfriend, Sepple, through an online dating app and travelled to the UK late last year.

The teenager moved to Chelmsford in November 2021, she wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this year she posted photos online of her "amazing trip to London", where she had been sightseeing with Sepple and his parents.

She wrote: "So thankful for them."

Judge Christopher Morgan told Sepple: "By your plea of guilty to murder there's only one sentence that can be passed and that's a life sentence."

Read more: Ryan Giggs to face re-trial over claims he assaulted ex-girlfriend

Jack Sepple, 23, has admitted to the murder of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth.
Jack Sepple, 23, has admitted to the murder of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth. Picture: Facebook

He remanded the defendant in custody until October 10, when he will be sentenced.

Ms Wadsworth was described by family as “fiercely loving and loyal to her family and friends” alike.

They celebrated her "spontaneous, witty, kind personality" in a tribute released by Essex Police.

Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was stabbed to death in Chelmsford, Essex.
Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was stabbed to death in Chelmsford, Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Her mother Christy said: “Ashley…. Mommy loves you and I will see you soon baby.

“Your sister and I are here waiting for you. God bless.”

She went on to “thank everybody in the UK, Canada and around the world for their support and generosity at this difficult time” saying, “I am struggling every day to come to terms with this horrific tragedy and am eager to bring my baby home.”

The scene of Ashley Wadsworth's murder in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, on Tuesday 1 February this year.
The scene of Ashley Wadsworth's murder in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, on Tuesday 1 February this year. Picture: Essex Police

Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton, senior investigating officer, said the evidence against Sepple is "so overwhelming he had very few options other than to admit his guilt".

“Today, Jack Sepple has admitted murdering Ashley Wadsworth," he said.

“The evidence against Sepple is so overwhelming that he was left with very few options other than to admit his guilt.

“At the very least, today’s plea means Ashley’s family will be spared the heartache of having to sit through a trial.

“I hope today that they can feel some form of comfort knowing that Sepple is facing a substantial amount of time behind bars for his actions.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ten people have been arrested after Animal Rebellion threw paint over the front gates of the Palace of Westminster

Ten arrests after eco activists chuck white paint over Houses of Parliament

Katie Price says she was raped in 2018

Katie Price reveals she was raped at gunpoint by six men in harrowing carjacking incident in South Africa

Mr Grant had said he was "buzzing" about being appointed

Scotland's first 'period dignity officer' post scrapped after backlash of 'threats and abuse' for appointing man

The jury have been discharged in Ryan Giggs' domestic abuse trial

Ryan Giggs 'confident' he will clear his name at re-trial over claims he assaulted ex-girlfriend

Liz Truss faced Sir Keir Starmer in her first PMQs as Prime Minister

Liz Truss promises 'immediate action' on energy bills in first PMQs with announcement due tomorrow

Mrs Milne's hyper-sensitive smell has led to a test

Widow who can smell Parkinson's allows scientists to develop new test that could diagnose disease quicker

Peppa Pig's first lesbian couple

'I live with my mummy and my other mummy': Peppa Pig introduces first lesbian couple to kids cartoon

A Dr Dre alarm interrupted Therese Coffey

Watch: Brilliant moment Dr Dre alarm interrupts Therese Coffey during first interviews as deputy Prime Minister

Exclusive
The former Tory leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Sanctioned by China': Iain Duncan Smith considering running for Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee

Donald Trump and his supporters have been riled by the raid at Mar a Lago

FBI 'found foreign state's nuclear secrets at Trump estate were so classified' agents realised they couldn't read them

Shocking CCTV shows the moment the mother was attacked

Shocking footage shows moment pregnant mum, 37, is dragged away by hair while walkings kids in attempted robbery

Students sitting their sats tests

Sats pupils with English as a second language overtake native-speaking peers in maths, reading and writing

Liz Truss has been branded an 'imbecile'

'Bitter' wife of sacked Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer brands Liz Truss an 'imbecile'

Philip Hammind told LBC's Andrew Marr his thoughts on Liz Truss' energy plan

Brits need to 'tighten belts' as there's a 'post-Covid mindset that everything's free', says Philip Hammond

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's mother has paid tribute to her daughter and called for anyone with information about her killing to come forward

'Everyone who met her fell in love': Heartbroken mum of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, pays tribute to 'amazing' daughter

Liz Truss has chosen her top team to kick off her premiership

Truss builds Cabinet to tackle energy crisis as she heaps revenge on Rishi's allies

Latest News

See more Latest News

Italy Venice Film Festival

Joanna Hogg and Tilda Swinton discuss mothers, memory and The Eternal Daughter

Hong Kong

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over children’s books

Russia Putin

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

US Open Tennis

Fans removed from US Open for having a haircut in the stands

Thailand Baby Dolphin

Rescued Irrawaddy dolphin calf dies despite weeks of care

Russia Putin

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to meet next week

China Earthquake

Death toll rises after Chinese earthquake

Canada Stabbings

Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect

Canada Stabbings

Canada police surround home in search for stabbing suspect

Netflix Mideast

Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove ‘offensive’ videos

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London