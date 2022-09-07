Team Truss assemble: Liz's new cabinet of loyalists to tackle energy crisis after her brutal purge of Sunak supporters

Liz Truss' new Cabinet have gathered in Downing Street
Liz Truss' new Cabinet have gathered in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Liz Truss gathered her new team for the first Cabinet meeting of her premiership, with tackling the energy crisis high up on the agenda.

Ms Truss reshuffled her Cabinet on Tuesday evening, brutally sacking the majority of Rishi Sunak's supporters and rewarding her own backers with top jobs.

Early on Wednesday morning her new team were seen making their way into No10 to tackle the first thing on their to-do list - soaring energy bills.

The Government will announce support for dealing with high energy bills tomorrow - you can listen live to developments on Global Player.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Home Secretary Suella Braverman were among those who greeted reporters as they entered Downing Street.

But Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch arrived late, entering No10 around 20 minutes after the meeting started.

New Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena described the first Cabinet meeting as "very positive" when journalists asked him how it went.

The new Prime Minister will face MPs at PMQs at midday.

New Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg greeted reporters as he arrived
New Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg greeted reporters as he arrived. Picture: Alamy
Kwasi Kwarteng was appointed Chancellor yesterday
Kwasi Kwarteng was appointed Chancellor yesterday. Picture: Alamy

Ms Truss promised to take action to tackle gas prices this week in her first speech as PM outside Downing Street on Tuesday.

She promised the UK would 'ride out the storm' of the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

"I will deal hands-on with the energy crisis caused by Putin's war," she said.

Read more: Truss builds Cabinet to tackle energy crisis as she heaps revenge on Rishi's allies

Watch: Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

"I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply."

She went on: "I'm confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be."

Also high on her list of priorities was tackling the NHS backlog, putting the health service "on a firm footing", and reforming the tax system to "grow the economy" and "reward hard work".

James Cleverly arriving at No10
James Cleverly arriving at No10. Picture: Alamy

Ms Truss began her reshuffle shortly after the speech, culling most of Mr Sunak's supporters and giving top jobs to her closest allies.

Amongst her appointments were:

  • Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor
  • Thérèse Coffey as Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister
  • Suella Braverman as Home Secretary
  • Jacob Rees-Mogg as Business Secretary
  • James Cleverly as Foreign Secretary
  • Ben Wallace remaining as Defence Secretary
  • Simon Clarke as Levelling Up Secretary
  • Nadhim Zahawi as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, equalities minister and intergovernmental relations minister
  • Wendy Morton as Chief Whip
  • Brandon Lewis as Justice Secretary
  • Penny Mordaunt as Leader of the House of Commons
  • Lord True as Leader of the House of Lords

See the full list of Liz Truss' new Cabinet.

Ms Truss is expected to continue making appointments throughout Wednesday.

Read more: 'Bitter' wife of sacked Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer brands Liz Truss an 'imbecile'

Among those sacked by Ms Truss were Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps and Johnny Mercer.

Mr Raab and Mr Shapps thanked their team and Mr Raab wished Ms Truss luck.

Read More: Liz Truss vows to 'ride out the storm' and tackle energy bills this week in first speech as PM

Read More: Liz Truss's first speech as PM: read in full

But others took it less well, with sacked Veterans Affairs Minister Mr Mercer saying he was disappointed and accusing the new PM of 'rewarding her supporters' at the expense of experienced ministers.

His wife went further, taking to Twitter to brand Ms Truss an "imbecile" and claiming Ms Truss told Mr Mercer she "can't answer" when asked why she was sacking him to reward her loyalists when she had "promised a meritocracy".

