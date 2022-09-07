Team Truss assemble: Liz's new cabinet of loyalists to tackle energy crisis after her brutal purge of Sunak supporters

Liz Truss' new Cabinet have gathered in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Liz Truss gathered her new team for the first Cabinet meeting of her premiership, with tackling the energy crisis high up on the agenda.

Ms Truss reshuffled her Cabinet on Tuesday evening, brutally sacking the majority of Rishi Sunak's supporters and rewarding her own backers with top jobs.

Early on Wednesday morning her new team were seen making their way into No10 to tackle the first thing on their to-do list - soaring energy bills.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Home Secretary Suella Braverman were among those who greeted reporters as they entered Downing Street.

But Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch arrived late, entering No10 around 20 minutes after the meeting started.

New Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena described the first Cabinet meeting as "very positive" when journalists asked him how it went.

The new Prime Minister will face MPs at PMQs at midday.

New Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg greeted reporters as he arrived. Picture: Alamy

Kwasi Kwarteng was appointed Chancellor yesterday. Picture: Alamy

Ms Truss promised to take action to tackle gas prices this week in her first speech as PM outside Downing Street on Tuesday.

She promised the UK would 'ride out the storm' of the cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

"I will deal hands-on with the energy crisis caused by Putin's war," she said.

"I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply."

She went on: "I'm confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be."

Also high on her list of priorities was tackling the NHS backlog, putting the health service "on a firm footing", and reforming the tax system to "grow the economy" and "reward hard work".

James Cleverly arriving at No10. Picture: Alamy

Ms Truss began her reshuffle shortly after the speech, culling most of Mr Sunak's supporters and giving top jobs to her closest allies.

Amongst her appointments were:

Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor

Thérèse Coffey as Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister

and Suella Braverman as Home Secretary

Jacob Rees-Mogg as Business Secretary

James Cleverly as Foreign Secretary

Ben Wallace remaining as Defence Secretary

Simon Clarke as Levelling Up Secretary

Nadhim Zahawi as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster , equalities minister and intergovernmental relations minister

, and Wendy Morton as Chief Whip

Brandon Lewis as Justice Secretary

Penny Mordaunt as Leader of the House of Commons

Lord True as Leader of the House of Lords

Ms Truss is expected to continue making appointments throughout Wednesday.

Among those sacked by Ms Truss were Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps and Johnny Mercer.

Mr Raab and Mr Shapps thanked their team and Mr Raab wished Ms Truss luck.

But others took it less well, with sacked Veterans Affairs Minister Mr Mercer saying he was disappointed and accusing the new PM of 'rewarding her supporters' at the expense of experienced ministers.

His wife went further, taking to Twitter to brand Ms Truss an "imbecile" and claiming Ms Truss told Mr Mercer she "can't answer" when asked why she was sacking him to reward her loyalists when she had "promised a meritocracy".