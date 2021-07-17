Euro 2020: Police release photos of men with 'questions to answer' after Wembley disorder

Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Police have issued images of 10 men they are seeking in connection with the violence and disorder at the Euro 2020 final.

England lost the game to Italy on penalties and the day was tarnished as ticketless fans tried to force their way into Wembley.

The Met said it wants help identifying the men because "we think (they) have questions to answer".

The force also said that "officers began the painstaking process of reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV and body-worn video content from Wembley Stadium and other key locations".

Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson, from the Met's Public Order Crime Team, said: "Following the scenes of disorder both at Wembley Stadium and in central London, we made a commitment that those responsible would face consequences.

"Today's action is being taken to help identify those who we think have questions to answer.

"If you know who they are, we urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.

"This investigation is in its very early stages and I am in no doubt that further appeals and arrests will follow.

"We also continue to support police action across the UK to identify those responsible for the racist and offensive comments posted on social media."

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors has revealed the game could have been abandoned if police had not intervened when stewards were overwhelmed at Wembley.

On Friday, the Met said two men aged 18 were arrested on suspicion of stealing items that helped fans get into the stadium.

Five people have been arrested over alleged social media posts after England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused after missing penalties in the game.