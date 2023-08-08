Hundreds stranded at stations as Euston train services cancelled following London gas leak

Rail users were left stranded after a gas leak caused cancellations. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

Passengers have been left stranded for hours after a gas leak forced all services to and from Euston to be cancelled.

Travellers were left at stations or on carriages as Avanti and London Northwestern Railway services were halted.

Gas engineers and emergency services were tackling a leak on a five-ton gas tank near Harrow and Wealdstone station.

It has affected services for stations in Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham New Street.

The first cancellation was a Euston to Manchester service at 11.13am.

All lines reopened by early afternoon but major disruption is expected until 6.30pm, National Rail said.

I was surprised because it was so crowded in Euston station. I realized that there was some incidence. pic.twitter.com/wFnuaa5ylY — Takatoshi Shigeta (@tak_shige) August 8, 2023

Tickets are being accepted on other reasonable routes to destinations.

One Twitter user said: "We are stuck at Euston with two very small children. Station staff proving unhelpful.

"Are we able to arrange an exchange of our tickets for a service tomorrow so we're not sat in the station for hours?"

Another posted: "Nothing out of London Euston due to gas leak so diverted to Marylebone & snailing it to Birmingham. Train so rammed all floor space full of sitting / standing people. eta + 4 hours so far!" said

More than two dozen people were evacuated as firefighters dealt with the leak in north west London.

I love trains, I love the Uk. Yet when you’re going to an eagerly awaited 3pm in Coventry and this greets you at Euston station you begin to get a little tired of commuting in broken Britain. pic.twitter.com/gCPqagVW8w — Dr Joy Allan (@Joyallan13) August 8, 2023

"Around 25 people have been evacuated from nearby properties and passing trains have been stopped as a precaution," the London Fire Brigade said.

"Local residents are advised to stay indoors, keeping doors and windows closed."