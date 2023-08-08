Breaking News

Knife attack at British Museum: Man arrested after stabbing in the queue

LBC is at the scene of the attack. Picture: LBC

By Kieran Kelly

A man has been arrested after a visitor was stabbed in the queue outside the British Museum.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous body harm, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The victim was rushed to hospital after the attack, which took place outside the museum where visitors typically queue to get in.

An eyewitness told LBC that he saw a man with a "large knife appearing angry" and "talking to himself" before stabbing a seemingly random 'tourist' in the arm.

He told LBC: "I was in the queue with my girlfriend and a friend. My girlfriend was hit in the back by a mobile phone. Then a looked back to see who send it.

"And saw a man taking a big knife or a machete from his bag, with very angry face expression. And started punching a young man near him."

The attack took place outside the museum where visitors typically queue. Picture: LBC

The incident has been brought under control. The police told LBC they expect the tourist attraction to open in the next hour.

Tourists reported being evacuated from the world-famous attraction just minutes after entering.

The Museum Tavern pub, opposite the attraction, is currently in lockdown and is "covered in blood", an eyewitness said.

There is no risk to the wider public, the Met added.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "A man was treated for a stab wound to the arm at the scene and taken by London Ambulance Service to hospital.

"His condition is being assessed. This was an isolated incident and there is no outstanding risk to the public. It is not being treated as terror-related.

"The scene may be in place for much of today."