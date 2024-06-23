Ex-Liverpool captain Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

Ex-Liverpool captain and TV pundit Alan Hansen has been discharged from hospital. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Ex-Liverpool captain and TV pundit Alan Hansen has been discharged from hospital after a "serious illness", his former club has announced.

The former defender received well wishes from across the game when Liverpool confirmed on 9 June that he was "seriously ill".

However, on Sunday, a statement from Liverpool FC said that Hansen, 69, will "continue his recovery at home".

The statement read: "Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support.

“It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.

"We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery.”

Last week his former Liverpool teammate, Graeme Souness indicated that Hansen was getting better.

The 69-year-old spent fourteen years as a Liverpool player after signing from Partick Thistle in 1977.

Alan has been discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home.



He went on to win eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups during the 1970s and 1980s.

He spent four years as captain at Anfield and his 620 appearances mean he is in the top 10 for all-time appearances for the Reds, whilst winning 17 major trophies during the club's golden era.

The defender also won 26 caps for Scotland between 1979 and 1987, and played at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

He spent four seasons as captain before retiring in 1991 to start a successful career as a television pundit.

He worked on the BBC's Match of the Day from 1992 until 2014.