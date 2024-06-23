Yellow heat-health alerts signal warm weather for most of England as temperatures to hit 30C

The highest temperatures of the summer are expected this week. Picture: Getty/UKHSA

By Charlie Duffield

Yellow heat-health alerts will be present for the majority of England from tomrorow, as Brits are set to bask in daytime temperatures as high as a scorching 30C.

The alerts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) start at 8am on Monday and will stay in place in eight regions until Thursday afternoon.

A yellow weather warning means that weather conditions might signal a risk to those who are especially vulnerable, but the UKHSA says there will be minimal impacts across the health and social care sector.

Temperatures over the coming days are due to be the highest of the summer so far, thanks to warm air moving northwards across the UK.

The warmest weather will be in Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday, with highs of 24 to 26C, before cloudier and cooler weather arrives from the west on Tuesday.

Yet in England and Wales the heat will last longer, with midweek temperatures due to hit 28 or 29C in the South East, alongside a lot of bright and warm sunshine.

It's even thought certain areas could reach the Met Office's official heatwave criteria.

Nights will also be warmer and more humid, but then the weather is expected to turn cooler and wetter by the end of the week, although the Met Office has said there is uncertainty regarding how quickly that change will happen.

Yellow heat-health alerts will be active from 08:00 on Monday 24 June in the following eight regions of England; East Midlands, West Midlands, the North West, the South East, the South West, the East of England, London and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The weather health alert system was designed to help reduce illness and deaths by boosting communication between the public and relevant bodies in times of extreme weather.

It was introduced in June 2023 and run by the UKHSA and the Met Office, but only covers England.

Heat-health alerts are typically issued between 1 June and 30 September.

The system issues warnings to members of the public, and guidance is sent directly to NHS England, the government and other healthcare professionals in periods of adverse weather.

Alerts are categorised according to severity and include:headline weather conditions expected in the coming days, details of how weather conditions will affect each region and links to additional information, advice and guidance.