Ex-police chief complains her son jailed for running £135million cocaine smuggling gang wrongly labelled 'drug lord'

31 July 2023, 10:14 | Updated: 31 July 2023, 10:32

Sue Arnold says her son who smuggled £135m of cocaine and heroin into the UK was 'wrongly' portrayed as a 'drugs lord'
Sue Arnold says her son who smuggled £135m of cocaine and heroin into the UK was 'wrongly' portrayed as a 'drugs lord'. Picture: Conservative Party/West Midlands Police

By Emma Soteriou

A former police chief has said her son was "wrongly" portrayed as a "drugs lord" in a £135m smuggling operation after he was jailed for 23 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sue Arnold also claimed she and her husband "have been the victims of some policing sharp practice" from West Midlands police officers.

The force said Jonathan Arnold, of Sutton Coldfield, was the "ringleader" of the group which brought nearly two tonnes of cocaine, heroin and ketamine into the UK via ports using a furniture removal company as a front.

Arnold admitted in court that he was involved in a conspiracy to supply 1,477kg of cocaine, with an approximate value of £118 million. The drugs were hidden inside pallets of bananas on board of a ship from Colombia. 

But his mum, who was once deputy police and crime commissioner in Staffordshire, said her son had fallen in with the wrong crowd but was not a "drugs lord".

Read more: British expat who killed his terminally ill wife sentenced by Cyprus judge and could be freed next month

Read more: Fully-equipped former five-bed cannabis farm to be sold at auction for £150,000

The gang used a furniture removal company as a front for their travel.
The gang used a furniture removal company as a front for their travel. Picture: West Midlands Police

"The 'drug lord' inference is more evidence that has left my husband and I dumbfounded by the police's wrongful portrayal of our son as the 'kingpin' of the operation, presumably because it suits their narrative to imply they have snared the lead player," she said.

Ms Arnold admitted that her son had made "reckless decisions" and that she and her husband "still cannot fully comprehend where it all went wrong".

In a statement to Birmingham's Sunday Mercury newspaper, she said: "After dedicating 10 years of my life to supporting as well as holding law enforcement in this country to account, I feel that my husband and I have been the victims of some policing sharp practice.

"We fervently believe we have been persecuted by the police.

"We also accept our good standing in the community is in jeopardy with the prospect of reputational damage leading to possible ostracisation in the village community.

"One pertinent aspect of that involves me recently refusing the opportunity of a lifetime to become a deputy lieutenant for Staffordshire, premeditating the shame it would bring on the Crown if I had accepted."

Major organised crime gang facing years behind bars

Jonathan Arnold was jailed for 23-and-a-half years at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

Three others in the group - James Jenkins, 25, Connor Fletcher, 25, and Humayan Sadiq, 43 - were also jailed for a combined 77 years between all four.

Arnold enjoyed a life of luxury on the back of his drugs importation empire, enjoying trips to Dubai where he would film himself driving a Ferrari, police said.

The gang would use dummy loads of furniture to hide packages of drugs in lorries and vans, some of which had hidden compartments to conceal the shipments.

Officers from the West Midlands, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and West Mercia forces working in the Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) dismantled the gang’s operations.

op left: Arnold, right: Fletcher. Bottom left: Jenkins, right: Sadiq
op left: Arnold, right: Fletcher. Bottom left: Jenkins, right: Sadiq. Picture: West Midlands Police

Following the group's sentencing, Tim Burton, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This was a sophisticated criminal operation and the amount of drugs this gang was attempting to import into the country was colossal.  

“These drugs were intended to be put into the hands of other crime groups. Had everyone involved in this criminal activity been successful, millions of pounds worth of drugs could have ended up on the streets of UK towns and cities causing public harm. 

“The CPS worked closely with the NCA and West Midlands Police Regional Organised Crime Unit to build a strong case resulting in their conviction, disrupting the trafficking of drugs into the country.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

There's been little sunshine for Brits to enjoy so far this summer

Exact date 32C heatwave will hit UK signalling end to wet and windy summer

The Bibby Stockholm is yet to be approved by fire service

Fears Bibby Stockholm migrant barge could become 'floating Grenfell' due to lack of fire safety protocols

Breaking
At least three people died in the crash

British mother from family-of-seven among three killed in horror pile-up on French highway

The nightclub was evacuated after a 'chemical release'

Eight people rushed to hospital after chemical substance released in Doncaster nightclub

The victim, in his 30s, was shot dead in Tottenham

Man is his 30s shot dead on White Hart lane in Tottenham as police launch murder probe

Rishi Sunak announces plans to expand North Sea oil drilling

Rishi Sunak unveils plan to ramp up North Sea oil and gas exploration with over 100 new drilling licences

David Hunter was released immediately due to time served

Brit expat, 76, says he ‘can’t describe’ how he’s feeling as he’s freed over manslaughter of his terminally ill wife

Second Life is an online video game where you can simulate yourself as an avatar

OceanGate used $350 video game 'Second Life' to teach students how to use Titan sub

Abena Oppong-Asare claimed back a parking fine on expenses

Labour frontbencher Abena Oppong-Asare billed taxpayers for a £55 parking fine

The daredevil had tried to get help through the penthouse window.

Daredevil, 30, dies after plunging 721ft from the top of Hong Kong skyscraper

Alicia Navarro police station after disappearing for four years

Mum of teenager who vanished for four years urges people to stop visiting her home in ‘dangerous’ search for answers

Some 500 cannabis plants were found in a property in Mill Hill Lane in 2019

Fully-equipped former five-bed cannabis farm to be sold at auction for £150,000

Madonna praised her friends and family for their support

Madonna feels 'lucky to be alive' after health scare as she praises her children for stepping up to support her

The Prime Minister is set to travel to Aberdeenshire today as he sets out his plan for energy in his latest attempt to drive a wedge between himself and Keir Starmer's Labour.

Rishi Sunak to press on with plans for new North Sea drilling - criticising Labour's position on energy security

Tories are targetting 20mph zones after Rishi Sunak said he is on the side of drivers who are against Sadiq Khan's ULEZ and low-traffic neighbourhoods across Britain

Tories target ending 20mph zones as Sunak declares he is 'on the drivers' side' against ULEZ and LTNs

Yvette Cooper has criticised the Conservatives' record on crime, highlighting new statistics which show fewer than 6% of crimes were solved in the last year.

Nearly 95% of crimes go unsolved as Labour slams 'national scandal' of Government's law and order record

Latest News

See more Latest News

The RCEN's president has warning of an oncoming NHS winter disaster after the Government unveiled its health service plans for the cold months

NHS 'blithely sailing towards an iceberg' with Government winter plan which will kill thousands, leading doctor says
British Columbia's wildfires have been raging for weeks and have claimed the life of another firefighter - a month after two others perished fighting another blaze in Canada

Third firefighter killed in blazes as Canada struggles against raging British Columbia wildfires
Cardi B threw her microphone at a concertgoers who splashed her with their drink in Las Vegas yesterday

Cardi B throws microphone at fan who launched drink while she performed at Las Vegas concert
Treaddur Bay, Anglesey saw the massive operation in order to try and find a fisher who was reportedly swept to sea

Search for missing Anglesey fisher stood down with no one found despite reports of 'serious incident' near rocks
The blast happened in north west Pakistan

Explosion at Pakistan political rally kills at least 44 and injures nearly 200 in 'suicide bombing'
Stargazers can catch two supermoons

How to see the August supermoons as stargazers set for two sightings in same month

Malkinson plans to move to the Netherlands

Man wrongly jailed for 17 years to leave UK and rebuild life in the Netherlands after finally being freed
Russia was been rocked after Moscow was struck by drones as Zelensky vows to bring war to Russia

Putin's war hits home: Zelenskyy vows 'war is coming to Russia' after Moscow is rocked by triple drone strike
Rishi Sunak will review low traffic neighbourhoods and suggested Khan think twice on Ulez

'I'm on the drivers' side': Sunak tells Khan to 'think twice' on Ulez and orders review into low traffic neighbourhoods
William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit