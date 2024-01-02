Exact date snow blast to sweep UK as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning due to Storm Henk

A snow blast is set to sweep the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A snow blast is set to hit in coming days as frost and freezing fog sweep the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More settled conditions are expected this week before temperatures plummet later in the month.

Frost and freezing fog are expected as early as next week, with the first flurries of snow also on the cards.

The chances of snow will increase between Saturday, January 6, and January 15.

"As temperatures fall, the chance of any precipitation falling as sleet and snow increases, particularly over high ground and especially over northern parts of the UK, but not exclusively so by any means," the Met Office said.

"As well as frost and ice by night, some freezing fog is likely to develop as well."

Read more: Back to work weather warnings: Maps show 300mile wall of rain and 65mph gales as Storm Henk hits Britain

Read more: NHS facing 'one of the most difficult starts to the year' amid strikes and winter viruses

#StormHenk has been named and is forecast to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to parts of southern Britain through the day today



⚠️ Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/tosSdVNfsY — Met Office (@metoffice) January 2, 2024

There was also a warning of colder than average temperatures between January 16 and January 30.

"While there is a chance of brief, unsettled spells, which would bring milder air for a time, it would likely also be accompanied by a period of sleet or snow," the Met Office said.

It comes as Brits are bracing for winds of up to 80mph and two inches of rain this week.

⚠️⚠️An amber wind warning is now in force across parts of England and Wales ⚠️⚠️



Beware of flying debris, take care if you are travelling and avoid coasts where possible



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Utq138v56f — Met Office (@metoffice) January 2, 2024

An amber warning for wind was issued for the south of England and Wales on Tuesday, with a high chance of power cuts and travel disruption.

Heavy rain is also expected later in the day, with a yellow warning in place from 5pm to 9pm, reaching as far north as Manchester and Hull.

There are 138 flood warnings and 310 alerts in place across most of England, with the Environment Agency warning people not to drive through water.

The Met Office said there is a "danger to life" along the coast as large waves and beach material are thrown onto sea fronts.

Damage to some buildings is also expected.

Met Office chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen, said: “Further wet and windy weather is forecast for the UK this week.

"Our latest analysis of the forecast shows an increase in the likelihood of very strong wind gusts across parts of southern Wales and England which is why we have issued this Amber warning this morning and named Storm Henk."