Storm Henk's return to work chaos: 'Danger to life' warning issued as 1,000 people evacuated amid 100mph winds

2 January 2024, 16:17 | Updated: 2 January 2024, 17:29

York (main) after the River Ouse burst its banks after Storm Henk battered Britain.
York (main) after the River Ouse burst its banks after Storm Henk battered Britain.
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Forecasters issued a 'Danger to life' warning as Storm Henk battered Britain today bringing torrential showers and blisteringly strong gales.





The storm, which was dramatically named by meteorologists just one hour before it hit at 10am this morning, will bring "very wild outdoor conditions" until 8pm, forecasters warned.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned of a "potential risk to life and property" in the capital as thousands of office workers endured a miserable return to the office following the Christmas break.

Forecaster Jim Dale has called the storm a "threat to life" and has advised the public to take the amber weather warning seriously.

The wind in London has

In Sutton, video has captured the moment scaffolding collapsed after being battered by Storm Henk's winds.

The area has since been cordoned off.

Sutton scaffolding collapses in Storm Henk

Another scaffolding structure has since fallen, but in Greenwich.

Around 1,000 people were even forced to abandon their caravans in the Billing Aquadrome in Northampton due to the torrid conditions.

Linda Page, who had been holidaying in the camp, said: "It is terrible, the flood warning siren reminds me of the noise of the air raid sirens in World War II."

The River Ouse in York burst its banks due to the recent rainfall brought in by Storm Henk.

Train lines and roads are blocked due to the flooding.

Further rainfall in the area is expected over the coming days.

The Met Office said gusts of up to 80mph are likely on exposed coasts in the west, while inland areas could see 70mph winds. The amber warning runs across England from Cornwall in the west to Norfolk in the east, covering a distance of 400 miles. Yellow rain and wind warnings were also imposed across a bigger area until 9pm.

Read more: Exact date snow blast to sweep UK as Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning due to Storm Henk

Read more: Back to work weather warnings: Maps show 300mile wall of rain and 65mph gales as Storm Henk hits Britain

Top wind speeds of 94mph at Needles on the Isle of Wight, 81mph at Exeter in Devon and 77mph at Newquay in Cornwall were recorded today - as cancellations to public transport meant Britons endured a miserable post-Christmas return to the office.

It is now estimated that around 8,900 homes are without power due to the storm, according to the Energy Networks Association.

Most affected households are in the South West of England.

A yellow warning for rain and an amber warning for wind are in place as Storm Henk batters the UK.
A yellow warning for rain and an amber warning for wind are in place as Storm Henk batters the UK.

Rail commuters faced disruption on more than 20 different lines due to downpours, track faults and signalling issues - while several major roads had severe delays. 

Several Underground lines faced disruption while the Elizabeth line was suspended between London Paddington, Reading and Heathrow due to a power supply issue.

The District Line and Bakerloo line are both facing severe delays.

Two rail operators have now urged passengers to not travel unless necessary because of the bad weather conditions.

Thameslink have said there have been "multiple weather-related incidents across the entire network" and that all of their routes would be affected by the disruption for up to an hour and a half.

South Western Railway have also adviced people not to travel on it's network.

On X/Twitter, the wrote: "Disruption will affect all lines on the wider network. We're sorry for the disruption this causes."

Storm Henk has also caused delays to and from Heathrow Airport because of the winds.

There are currently 177 flood warnings as Storm Henk continues to batter parts of the country.

The weather will continue to remain unsettled throughout the week, but may settle by the weekend, according to the Met Office.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: "Our latest analysis of the forecast shows an increase in the likelihood of very strong wind gusts across parts of southern Wales and England, which is why we have issued this amber warning this morning and named Storm Henk.

"Storm Henk will initially bring very strong winds to the South West of England and southern Wales, with gusts of up to 80mph possible.

"As Storm Henk moves north-eastwards across the south of the UK through Tuesday, the strongest winds will also move eastwards, across the south Midlands, Home Counties and East Anglia through the afternoon and evening."

