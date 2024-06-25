Exact date 35C 'pulses' from Europe to boost UK's sweltering heatwave, as temperatures soar

Hot weather has hit the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits from across much of the UK are in the middle of a heatwave, and temperatures could be set to rise further.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The mercury could go over 30C in parts of the country today and on Wednesday, after topping 28C in south-east England on Monday.

It's even hotter further south in continental Europe, with temperatures reaching 35C in Madrid and 32C in Paris.

The high pressure from Europe are driving hot air northwards towards the UK on Tuesday, according to forecasters.

Jo Farrow, a Netweather forecaster, said: "Pulses of hot air will surge up through Europe. In Spain, Madrid should reach 35C on Tuesday.

Members of the public enjoy the summer sun in Green Park in London. Highs of up to 31C have been forecast for this week as temperatures across the UK continue to rise. Picture date: Monday June 24, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"Paris 32C by Wednesday with Scandinavia seeing warm air too, Stockholm is forecast to reach 28C in the next few days.

"All of the UK will experience this warm air but England and Wales will hold onto the heat as Northern Ireland and Scotland see fresher Atlantic influences edge in."

"Hull reached 25.7C on Sunday. Suffolk, Derbyshire, Herefordshire and north London also passed 25C. Heathrow reached 26.1C on Friday 21st June. Summer is finally with us."

Sheerness, Kent, UK. 24th June, 2024. UK Weather: sunset in Sheerness, Kent. Credit: James Bell/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The heatwave in Europe has already proved to be deadly, with two pensioners in Cyprus dying earlier in June.

Meanwhile most of England has been covered by an official heat health alert. The warning - which does not include the North East of England - lasts until Thursday afternoon. Health officials are concerned the hot weather could put significant pressure on the NHS.

Members of the public enjoy warm weather at the South Bank in London. Highs of up to 31C have been forecast for this week as temperatures across the UK continue to rise. Picture date: Monday June 24, 2024. Picture: Alamy

People are being urged to check on those who are vulnerable and could be affected by high temperatures.

Jim Dale - senior meteorologist at British Weather Services - told LBC the warning is for health professionals. He said this mainly applies for younger children and those on certain medications.

He added people should not expose themselves to sunshine for too long.

Meanwhile, high levels of pollen are causing misery for hay fever sufferers too, thanks to the warmer weather.