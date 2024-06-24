Heat health alert to be issued for most of England as temperatures to soar amid fears for NHS

Heath alert issued for most of England as temperatures set to rise. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Most of England will be covered by an official heat health alert from 8AM morning as temperatures are predicted to soar to 30 C.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The warning - which does not include the North East of England - will last until Thursday afternoon.

Health officials are corncerned the hot weather could put significant pressure on the NHS.

The UK Health Security Agency's warning of "significant impacts" on the NHS.

Doctor Chloe Brimicombe - a climate scientist and heatwave researcher - says there have been heatwaves in Europe.