Covid-19 vaccine: When will under 30s be vaccinated?

7 April 2021, 16:28

Under 30s are likely to receive the Moderna or Pfizer Covid accine
Under 30s are likely to receive the Moderna or Pfizer Covid accine. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Following the discovery those under 30 are more likely to develop a very rare blood clot following the AstraZeneca vaccine, the question arises, when are they likely to have the jab?

The coronavirus vaccine rollout across England has so far been a huge success with those who are elderly or extremely vulnerable all offered the Covid-19 vaccine by now and onto their second doses.

With the programme working through the age categories, with those over 50 currently being invited for their first vaccine, the question over when the under 30s are likely to be vaccinated has arisen.

Following the latest findings from medical boards EMA and MHRA, that suggests those under 30 are the most likely to develop a very rare blood clot from the AstraZeneca Covid-vaccine, people want to know when they’re likely to get the immunisation.

Both medical regulators said they’ve acted out of an "abundance of caution" and that evidence shows that the AstraZeneca jab is still "overwhelmingly safe”.

So when will under 30s be vaccinated? And what Covid-19 vaccine will they be offered? Here’s the latest information:

The AstraZeneca vaccine has now listed a blood clot as a very rare side effect
The AstraZeneca vaccine has now listed a blood clot as a very rare side effect. Picture: PA

When will under 30s be vaccinated?

The latest information around blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine does not mean that age group will be bumped up the vaccine rollout programme.

At present, the over 50s are currently being called for their first vaccine, which could be the Pfizer, Moderna or Oxford/AstraZeneca, with next in line being the over 40s.

The under 30s will follow the age category 30-39 and it’s likely they will have been offered their first dose by the 31st July.

All three Covid-19 vaccines are still deemed 'extremely safe'
All three Covid-19 vaccines are still deemed 'extremely safe'. Picture: PA

What Covid-19 vaccine will the under 30s get?

Following the latest suggestion that under 30s are more likely (but it’s still incredibly rare) to suffer from a blood clot from the AstraZeneca vaccine - it’s likely those in England will be offered different jabs.

At present, England are rolling out two other Covid vaccines including the Moderna and Pfizer.

Under-30s without health conditions will be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine, where possible.

