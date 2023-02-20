Free school meals in London: How to claim, eligibility and start date

20 February 2023, 14:39

Sadiq Khan alongside a primary school at lunch time
Sadiq Khan has confirmed free school meals for all pupils in London. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Sadiq Khan has confirmed a free school meal programme for all pupils in London - here's everything you need to know.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan have unveiled a new emergency programme for pupils in the capital that will ensure they all receive free school meals.

The £130million scheme, which is funded by additional business rates income, will help households who are struggling amidst the cost of living crisis.

According to latest figures, there are an estimated 800,000 children in England who are living in poverty but don't qualify for free school meals.

Talking about his free school meal programme, Sadiq Khan said: "The cost of living crisis means families and children across our city are in desperate need of additional support.

"This is why I'm stepping forward with an emergency £130m scheme that will ensure every single primary pupil in the capital receives free school meals. This will save families hundreds of pounds over the year, ensuring parents aren't worrying about how they're going to feed their children."

Canteen staff serving lunch at school
London schools will receive free school meals for a year under the new scheme. Picture: Alamy

Who is eligible for free school meals in London and England?

To qualify for Mr Khan's new free school meals programme, all you need to do to qualify is to live in London.

However, if you live outside of the capital, normal eligibility rules apply and they differ from region to region.

Head to the government's website gov.uk/apply-free-school-meals to check for specific eligibility details but you may be entitled to free meals if you get any of the following:

  • Income Support
  • income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
  • income-related Employment and Support Allowance
  • support under Part VI of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999
  • the guaranteed element of Pension Credit
  • Child Tax Credit (provided you’re not also entitled to Working Tax Credit and have an annual gross income of no more than £16,190)
  • Working Tax Credit run-on - paid for 4 weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit
  • Universal Credit - if you apply on or after 1 April 2018 your household income must be less than £7,400 a year (after tax and not including any benefits you get)

All children in a government-funded school in reception or year 1 and 2 are automatically entitled to free school meals.

Dinner lady serving pupils lunch at school
Free school dinners will help many families who are living in poverty. Picture: Alamy

How to apply for free school meals

To apply for free school meals, go to your local council's website and fill out the application form.

You form will be processed within 15 days (this may vary depending on your area) and they will contact you if your child is entitled.

You should automatically receive the London free school meals from the start date of the programme if you live in the capital.

When do free school meals start?

Sadiq Khan's new programme will begin from September 2023 but if you feel you're entitled to free school meals based on your income, you can apply throughout the year.

