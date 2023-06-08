Heathrow airport security strikes: Dates, terminals and how they will affect your summer holiday

8 June 2023, 17:20

Security staff at one of London's busiest airports, Heathrow, will be striking for a total of 31 days this summer - but how will this impact your summer holiday? And when are they? Here are the details.

London Heathrow's airport security staff have confirmed they will be going on strike this summer which will impact travel almost every weekend.

Set to cause huge delays and travel disruption at one of the UK's busiest airports, union Unite, has confirmed around 2,000 officers will walk out on 31 dates between 24th June and 27th August.

This will coincide with huge summer events including the school summer holidays, Eid festival and the August bank holiday.

Unite has called it a "major escalation" in it's pay dispute with the airport after previously declining a 10.1% pay rise as they continue to fight for a 11.4% increase along with inflation and the cost of living.

In response, Heathrow airport representatives have said: "Unite has already tried and failed to disrupt the airport with unnecessary strikes on some of our busiest days and we continue to build our plans to protect journeys during any future action.

"The simple fact remains that the majority of colleagues do not support Unite's strikes. There is a two-year inflation-beating pay rise ready for colleagues, if only Unite would allow them to have a say".

Virgin Atlantic plane set for take off at Heathrow airport
Virgin Atlantic flights could see disruption this summer as security staff strike in their main terminal. Picture: Alamy

What are the dates of the Heathrow airport security strikes?

In total, there are 31 dates which are:

  • 24, 25, June
  • 28, 29 and 30 June
  • 14, 15, 16, July
  • 21, 22, 23, 24, July
  • 28, 29, 30, 31 July
  • 4, 5, 6 , 7 August
  • 11, 12, 13, 14, August
  • 18, 19, 20 August
  • 24, 25, 26, 27 August

What terminals are affected in the Heathrow strikes?

Strikes are being carried out by security staff in two terminals at Heathrow - 3 and 5.

Terminal 3 is the hub for Virgin Atlantic, Emirates, Cathay Pacific, American Airlines, Qantas and a number of British Airways flights.

Terminal 5 mainly operates British Airways as well as Iberia.

Checks for non-passengers will also be affected as the strike action is likely to cause long queues.

London Heathrow airport terminal packed with people
London Heathrow is one of the busiest airports in the country. Picture: Alamy

Nick Ferrari on Heathrow airport strikes

Why are Heathrow airport security staff striking?

Like with most other industries that are striking, staff are in search of a pay rise that's in line with inflation and for improved working conditions.

Unite's Sharon Graham claimed the airport had got their "priorities all wrong" and said: "This is an incredibly wealthy company, which this summer is anticipating bumper profits and an executive pay bonanza."

Heathrow has commented on how they've struggled to recover since the coronavirus pandemic and recorded a £139million loss in the first three months of 2023.

How will Heathrow strikes affect your holiday?

Those travelling from affected terminals could be facing some serious disruption to their holidays and trips.

Unite said: “The walk-out by workers at Terminal 3 will result in a large number of airlines facing the prospect of disruption, delays and cancellations this summer.

“The extensive walk-outs at Terminal Five will heavily affect British Airways’ summer schedule.”

Consumer group Which? Has outlined what to do should your flight be impacted by the action. If an airline cancels your flight because of the strikes you are entitled to compensation unless you are given two weeks' notice.

Airport strikes causing flight delays, can also be classified as an extraordinary circumstance.

However, Heathrow will be putting a number of strategies in place to minimise the impact over their busiest time.

