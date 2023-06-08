When are the train and tube strikes in June? Dates and services affected

Train drivers have been striking for almost a year in a fight for better pay. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Strike action has dominated much of 2023 and as we approach the summer months, train services are continuing their strike action but why? And what dates are the strikes?

Rail passengers have faced further travel disruption in June as train companies continue to walk out in a fight for more pay and better working conditions during the cost of living crisis.

Since 2022, train unions have been confirming strike days every month that has brought 1,000s of customers endless travel dramas when it comes to their daily commutes.

Talking about the impending strike action, Aslef has stated on their website: "We have been negotiating with employers - the train operating companies - for many months on pay. On several companies we have managed to come to an agreement, and on several others, multi-year deals have been honoured.

"Unfortunately a number of companies still have their hands tied by the Department for Transport and aren't able to negotiate a reasonable deal with ASLEF members.

Read more: Heathrow workers announce strike action for almost every weekend from mid-June to the end of August

Read more: Nurses hold out for a double-digit pay rise as cabinet minister brands decision 'curious and confusing'

"We are still prepared to negotiate in good faith but, unfortunately, as we have been unable to come to an agreement, we have had to consider industrial action.

Industrial action has been impacting travel as services continue to get cancelled. Picture: Alamy

What dates are the train and tube strikes in June?

At present, there are no further scheduled strike days for June 2023.

Members of Aslef carried out their industrial days this month on Saturday, June 3rd which was a follow on from their Wednesday strike on 31st May.

June 2nd also saw an RMT strike making it a long few days of disrupted train services.

There are also currently no planned tube strikes.

Which train services will be affected on strike days?

National Rail will detail the affected services on the days coming up to a strike. In previous walkouts, the below services faced the most disruption.

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Gatwick Express

Great Northern

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

Heathrow Express

LNER

London Northwestern Railway

Northern

South Western Railway

Southeastern

Southern

Thameslink

Transennine Express

West Midlands Railway

Aslef has recently turned down an offer of a 4% pay rise as they deemed it not good enough. Picture: Alamy

Train passengers hit by fresh strike disruption

Why are train companies striking?

Following a total of nine strikes days, Aslef are fighting for a pay rise for train drivers that they believe is in line with inflation.

With inflation at a record high, and the cost of living showing no signs of slowing down, the fight for pay has become more important than ever.

The union’s general secretary, Mick Whelan, has said train drivers have not had a pay rise at the 16 companies involved in the dispute since 2019.

In April, they rejected an offer of a 4% pay rise.