When are the train and tube strikes in June? Dates and services affected

8 June 2023, 12:39

People looking for a train alongside a picture of a Greater Anglia train
Train drivers have been striking for almost a year in a fight for better pay. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Strike action has dominated much of 2023 and as we approach the summer months, train services are continuing their strike action but why? And what dates are the strikes?

Rail passengers have faced further travel disruption in June as train companies continue to walk out in a fight for more pay and better working conditions during the cost of living crisis.

Since 2022, train unions have been confirming strike days every month that has brought 1,000s of customers endless travel dramas when it comes to their daily commutes.

Talking about the impending strike action, Aslef has stated on their website: "We have been negotiating with employers - the train operating companies - for many months on pay. On several companies we have managed to come to an agreement, and on several others, multi-year deals have been honoured.

"Unfortunately a number of companies still have their hands tied by the Department for Transport and aren't able to negotiate a reasonable deal with ASLEF members.

Read more: Heathrow workers announce strike action for almost every weekend from mid-June to the end of August

Read more: Nurses hold out for a double-digit pay rise as cabinet minister brands decision 'curious and confusing'

"We are still prepared to negotiate in good faith but, unfortunately, as we have been unable to come to an agreement, we have had to consider industrial action.

Industrial action notice board in a train station
Industrial action has been impacting travel as services continue to get cancelled. Picture: Alamy

What dates are the train and tube strikes in June?

At present, there are no further scheduled strike days for June 2023.

Members of Aslef carried out their industrial days this month on Saturday, June 3rd which was a follow on from their Wednesday strike on 31st May.

June 2nd also saw an RMT strike making it a long few days of disrupted train services.

There are also currently no planned tube strikes.

Which train services will be affected on strike days?

National Rail will detail the affected services on the days coming up to a strike. In previous walkouts, the below services faced the most disruption.

  • Avanti West Coast
  • Chiltern Railways
  • CrossCountry
  • East Midlands Railway
  • Gatwick Express
  • Great Northern
  • Great Western Railway
  • Greater Anglia
  • Heathrow Express
  • LNER
  • London Northwestern Railway
  • Northern
  • South Western Railway
  • Southeastern
  • Southern
  • Thameslink
  • Transennine Express
  • West Midlands Railway
Aslef union strikes ballotingin Manchester with a dog
Aslef has recently turned down an offer of a 4% pay rise as they deemed it not good enough. Picture: Alamy

Train passengers hit by fresh strike disruption

Why are train companies striking?

Following a total of nine strikes days, Aslef are fighting for a pay rise for train drivers that they believe is in line with inflation.

With inflation at a record high, and the cost of living showing no signs of slowing down, the fight for pay has become more important than ever.

The union’s general secretary, Mick Whelan, has said train drivers have not had a pay rise at the 16 companies involved in the dispute since 2019.

In April, they rejected an offer of a 4% pay rise.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lucy Letby said she was 'back with a bang' before the death of two of three triplets

Lucy Letby said she was 'back with a bang' as she came back from holiday and 'killed two triplets', prosecutors claim

Oleshky in Ukraine after flooding

Zelensky visits area flooded by destroyed dam as five are reported dead

Budweiser beer bottles

Budweiser renews Fifa deal to 2026 despite World Cup stadium beer ban in Qatar

The attacker was shot and detained by police

British girl, three, among children injured in France knife rampage as police shoot and arrest Syrian attacker

Exclusive
Roger Waters' controversial show went ahead at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday night

Holocaust survivor's daughter speaks out after being 'manhandled' from Roger Waters' O2 arena gig

Mr Sunak has denied breaking a promise to sign a US trade deal

Rishi Sunak blames pandemic and Ukraine war for not striking US trade deal

A man runs in front of the sun rising over the lower Manhattan skyline on Thursday

Smoke from Canadian wildfires forecast to reach Norway

Surgeon Sergio Alfieri speaks to reporters about Pope Francis

Pope in ‘good general condition’ after surgery

Plans for the double decker seating could get the green light within two years

Plans for double-decker plane seat sparks row online - as creator says they could get green light in two years

Mayon Volcano spews white smoke

Philippines raises alert level at volcano as villagers are told to leave area

Tesco extra sign alongside a picture of the keyring Clubcard

Major Tesco Clubcard changes: How many points are now to the pound?

Furious scaffolders tackled the Just Stop Oil protestors on the Pall Mall

Furious scaffolders take on Just Stop Oil activists as protestor pushed off road and slammed onto van bonnet

Footballer Anthony Le Tallec witnessed the aftermath of the horrific attack in the town of Annecy in the French Alps

'I saw injured children on the ground, it was horrible,' says ex Liverpool footballer who witnessed Annecy stab attack

Children attacked by knifeman in Annecy park

Two children fight for life after being stabbed ‘by Syrian attacker’ at playground near lake in France

Moment desperate flooded Ukrainian family are saved.

Moment desperate flooded Ukrainian family are saved - after being given bottled water by drone

Rome’s Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic

Pope awake after spending first night in hospital following surgery

Latest News

See more Latest News

Roger Waters' controversial show went ahead at the O2 in London on Wednesday night

Holocaust survivor's daughter evicted from Roger Waters' O2 arena gig as singer faces anti-semitism accusations
Woking council has declared itself effectively bankrupt over a £1.2 billion deficit

Woking council ‘effectively bankrupt’ with £1.2bn deficit as debt costs spiralled out of control
Shannen Doherty has revealed her terminal breast cancer has spread to her brain

'This is what cancer can look like': Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals breast cancer has spread to her brain
West Ham won the Europa Conference League on Wednesday night.

West Ham fans clash with riot police as they set of flares to celebrate historic win in Prague
The playground of the Foster Home for Orphans is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, in May

Hundreds of trapped children saved from orphanage where 71 died – Unicef

Jodie Comer told the audience that she couldn't breathe before being replaced by an understudy

Jodie Comer ends one-woman show early due to 'hazardous' New York air - as residents take to streets in gas masks
Former President Donald Trump

US Justice Department moves closer towards possible indictment of Trump

Sadiq Khan said he opposes the plan "in the strongest possible terms"

Plans for asylum seeker barge near Sadiq Khan's office at London's Royal Docks are sunk

Jay Johnston

Bob’s Burgers, Arrested Development and Anchorman actor held over Capitol riot

Boris Johnson gave Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘carte blanche’ to be a ‘pain in the backside for the Treasury and Rishi Sunak.’

Boris gave Jacob Rees-Mogg 'carte blanche' to be 'pain in the backside for the Treasury and Sunak', Guto Harri reveals

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that Chelsy Davy's car had a tracker on it

Prince Harry 'found tracking device on Chelsy Davy's car', hacking trial hears

The author has asked for help to get a copy of the book in every UK state secondary school library

Harry and Meghan donate £10,000 to get diversity book into every UK state secondary school

Prince Harry is giving evidence for a second day

'I launched hacking claim to stop abuse of Meghan,' Prince Harry tells High Court

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr
After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker
Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion to prevent govt overruling Lords vote

'It's a mess': Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion blocking govt overruling House of Lords vote
Carol Vorderman

'Little Rishi who can't stand up to people': Carol Vorderman reports lack of support for the PM in recent polling
'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab
COVID Inquiry: Health Sec stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' request for WhatsApps

Health Secretary stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' Covid inquiry request for WhatsApps

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit