RMT's Mick Lynch says that the union has not met a Government minister since January - dampening hope for end to strikes

16 July 2023, 20:59 | Updated: 16 July 2023, 21:21

The RMT's leader Mick Lynch has said his rail union has not met a Government minister since January despite continual industrial action from its members
The RMT's leader Mick Lynch has said his rail union has not met a Government minister since January despite continual industrial action from its members.

By Chay Quinn

Mick Lynch has claimed that the RMT has not met with a Government minister since January despite the continuing strikes on the railways - which are due to resume again this week.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union's boss Mr Lynch told Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: "No contact. They seem to pick out the RMT as a special category where they can't negotiate on a reasonable basis.

"We're available to talk to them, but I don't think I've met a Government minister since January, and even the employers now have stopped negotiating.

Read More: The Open and two Ashes tests to be impacted by fresh round of RMT train strikes

Read More: RMT's Mick Lynch says Keir Starmer does not show enough support for strikes - as he warns no end for commuter agony

"So I don't know whether they're waiting for all this other stuff to be cleared out the way. We don't know if there's going to be settlements yet - they're out for referendum and consultation with their members, we'll see.

Around 20,000 railway workers in the UK will walk out in July due to a prolonged disagreement over pay
Around 20,000 railway workers in the UK will walk out in July due to a prolonged disagreement over pay

"They've certainly offered the others more than we've been offered. There's no strings attached to those deals; we've got to accept a whole host of change and dilution to those terms and conditions, and job losses."

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "This Government has played its part by facilitating fair and reasonable pay offers that would see generous increases for rail workers.

"Union leaders should stop blocking their members from having a vote on these offers and give them the chance to help resolve this dispute."

Train services are set to be disrupted again this week after the RMT has confirmed a fresh new set of dates for strikes.

Following months of walkouts, which has disrupted commuters and travel for days at a time, the railway companies have confirmed around 20,000 workers from across 14 railways will walkout once more.

Confirming three more days of strike action in June, the union has stated the fight for pay, jobs and better working conditions will be continuing until they reach a deal they're happy with during a cost of living crisis.

RMT has claimed train operators are failing to resolve the months-long dispute with any reasonable pay offer.

