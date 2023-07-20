Commuters warned to expect disruption as 20,000 rail workers strike in row over pay

20 July 2023, 08:56

Mick Lynch tells Tom ’it’s a strike about jobs and the future’

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to services from today because of fresh industrial action by train drivers and other workers in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will strike on July 20, 22 and 29 while drivers in Aslef are banning overtime this week.

RMT members including station staff, train managers and catering staff are involved in the action.

Passengers were advised to check their travel arrangements in advance as the level of service will vary across the country.

The strike action at 14 train companies will see wide variations of services across the country with trains due to start later and finish much earlier than usual.

In some areas only around half of train services will run, while others will have no services at all.

Evening services on some lines are likely to be affected on the days before each strike and on the mornings following the action.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, union boss Mick Lynch said it was "not just a strike about pay and conditions, it's a strike about jobs and the future of our service."

He accused the government of attempting to "chop to bits the future of the railway," while also hitting out at the planned closure of ticket offices.

Mr Lynch branded it a "corrupt dispute manufactured by the government."

Speaking on a small picket line at Euston station, the RMT leader said rail workers are struggling amid the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: "The drivers and the guards and everyone else, catering staff, engineering staff and station staff are all suffering because they've not had a pay rise and all that they get from the companies and the Government is 'we must cut your conditions, we must make it cheaper to employ people and there's going to be less people.'

"So that's the message that they're given us - it's a fairly hostile message."

RMT union picket Chiltern Railways Aylesbury Railway Station. The first day of a 3 day strike that is expected to involve 200,000 railway workers in 14 train operating companies.
RMT union picket Chiltern Railways Aylesbury Railway Station. The first day of a 3 day strike that is expected to involve 200,000 railway workers in 14 train operating companies. Picture: Alamy

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: "The upcoming rail strikes called by the RMT union and the overtime ban by Aslef will undoubtedly cause some disruption, affecting not only the daily commute of our passengers but also disrupting the plans of families during the summer holidays.

"This will lead to disappointment, frustration, and financial strain for tens of thousands of people. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and understand the impact on individuals and businesses.

"While we are doing all we can to keep trains running, unfortunately there will be reduced services between Monday July 17 and Saturday July 29, so our advice is to check before you travel.

"Passengers with Advance tickets can be refunded fee-free if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled."

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to services because of fresh industrial action by train drivers and other workers in long running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.
Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to services because of fresh industrial action by train drivers and other workers in long running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions. Picture: Alamy

RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, said the strikes would show the country "just how important railway staff are to the running of the rail industry".

"My team of negotiators and I are available 24/7 for talks with the train operating companies and government," he said.

"Yet quite incredibly neither party has made any attempt whatsoever to arrange any meetings or put forward a decent offer that can help us reach a negotiated solution.

"The Government continues to shackle the companies and will not allow them to put forward a package that can settle this dispute."

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: "Train drivers don't want to be inconveniencing the public.

"We want to resolve this dispute."We have given the Government and rail operators plenty of opportunities to come to the table but it remains clear that they do not want a resolution.

"Our members, the drivers who keep the railway running day in, day out, will not accept the Government's attempts to force our industry into decline.

"Rail travel is a vital part of the fight against climate change.

"Rail connectivity is essential to the country's economy.

"It's time for a fair deal and a resolution so we can grow our railway and improve it for the future."

Passengers were also warned to expect disruption to London Underground services next week because of industrial action by the RMT and Aslef in a separate dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "The Government has met the rail unions, listened to them and facilitated improved offers on pay and reform. The union leaders should put these fair and reasonable offers to their members so this dispute can be resolved."

