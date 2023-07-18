Rail strike followed by 'severe disruption' of Tube strike next week - here’s what you need to know

London Underground staff will go on strike for four consecutive days next week. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Rail unions have announced plans for industrial action this week, followed by a Tube strike next week that is likely to cause severe disruption to the entire Tube network. Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s happening?

Train drivers’ union Aslef is carrying out ‘action short of a strike from Monday 17 July to Saturday 22 July. Hundreds of trains are being cancelled each day and services are much less frequent.

The biggest rail union, the RMT, has announced plans for strike action on Thursday July 20, Saturday July 22 and Saturday July 29. These walkouts are set to cause widespread cancellations to train services.

Then the RMT on the Tube will strike from Sunday 23 to Friday 28 July with little or no Tube service from Tuesday to Friday next week.

General secretary Mick Lynch says: “This week of action will shut down the London Underground and show just how important the work of our members is.”

Tube strike details:

Strikes are set to cause disruption on the entire network next week with hardly any services from Tuesday to Friday

No Night Tube on Friday 28 July

DLR, London Overground and Elizabeth Line impacted by station closures if there are Tube lines at the same statio

Roads and buses will be ‘extremely busy’ on strike days and people are being advised to check before they travel

As of today (Tues Jul 18) talks are still ongoing to try and avert the strikes

National rail strike details:

Strikes on national rail are planned on Thursday 20, Saturday 22 and Saturday 29 July

These strikes may affect some District line, London Overground, Elizabeth line and tram services

Some services may also be disrupted the mornings after these strikes

Passengers are advised to check the national rail website for further information

Why July and August?

The RMT union’s national walk-outs are targeting what are likely to be three of the busiest days of the month with the aim of causing maximum disruption. Many families will be hoping to travel at the start of the summer holidays.

The 29 July strike will affect journeys to and from resorts, and travel to the fifth Ashes test will be disrupted.

The week-long Tube strike will have an impact on millions of London workers trying to reach the centre of town.