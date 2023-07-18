Rail strike followed by 'severe disruption' of Tube strike next week - here’s what you need to know

18 July 2023, 13:44

London Underground staff will go on strike for four consecutive days next week
London Underground staff will go on strike for four consecutive days next week. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Rail unions have announced plans for industrial action this week, followed by a Tube strike next week that is likely to cause severe disruption to the entire Tube network. Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s happening?

Train drivers’ union Aslef is carrying out ‘action short of a strike from Monday 17 July to Saturday 22 July. Hundreds of trains are being cancelled each day and services are much less frequent.

The biggest rail union, the RMT, has announced plans for strike action on Thursday July 20, Saturday July 22 and Saturday July 29. These walkouts are set to cause widespread cancellations to train services.

Then the RMT on the Tube will strike from Sunday 23 to Friday 28 July with little or no Tube service from Tuesday to Friday next week.

General secretary Mick Lynch says: “This week of action will shut down the London Underground and show just how important the work of our members is.”

Read more: Met Office gives verdict on whether UK will hit 40C this summer as Europe bakes in Cheron heatwave

Tube strike details:

  • Strikes are set to cause disruption on the entire network next week with hardly any services from Tuesday to Friday

  • No Night Tube on Friday 28 July

  • DLR, London Overground and Elizabeth Line impacted by station closures if there are Tube lines at the same statio

  • Roads and buses will be ‘extremely busy’ on strike days and people are being advised to check before they travel

  • As of today (Tues Jul 18) talks are still ongoing to try and avert the strikes

National rail strike details:

  • Strikes on national rail are planned on Thursday 20, Saturday 22 and Saturday 29 July

  • These strikes may affect some District line, London Overground, Elizabeth line and tram services

  • Some services may also be disrupted the mornings after these strikes

  • Passengers are advised to check the national rail website for further information

Why July and August?

The RMT union’s national walk-outs are targeting what are likely to be three of the busiest days of the month with the aim of causing maximum disruption. Many families will be hoping to travel at the start of the summer holidays.

The 29 July strike will affect journeys to and from resorts, and travel to the fifth Ashes test will be disrupted.

The week-long Tube strike will have an impact on millions of London workers trying to reach the centre of town.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An expert told LBC that planes can struggle to take off in extremely hot temperatures

Fears over holiday flights as expert warns planes can struggle to take off in searing heat

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv

Protesters block roads in ‘day of disruption’ against judicial overhaul plan

Some 39 terrorist plots have been foiled in five years

39 terror plots foiled in five years - including attack plans on Pride and MPs - with Islamism the biggest threat

A firefighter stands next to a dog as he watches smoke billowing from a fire in Pournari village near Athens, Greece

France and Italy send firefighting planes to Greece as wildfires burn

Donald Trump

Trump ‘notified he is target of US probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election’

New Look is to close more stores after already shutting eight this year.

Huge fashion retailer to close more branches in coming weeks in another blow to UK high street – is your local affected?

Drury is accused of carrying out the attack the day after the couple buried their daughter Lorena last year

TOWIE star Lauren Goodger's ex denies assaulting her the day after they buried their daughter

Panmunjom inside the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas

‘American soldier in North Korean custody after crossing border from South’

A fallen tree blocks a road amid the passage of Typhoon Talim in Qinzhou in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

Classes cancelled and public transport halted as typhoon slams into China

Another person has been caught vandalising the ancient amphitheatre.

Teenage girl, 17, is second person to vandalise Rome’s ancient Colosseum in a month as she could face €15,000 fine

Exterior view of the grain storage terminal during a visit of United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres

Russia targets Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa after halting grain export deal

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym.

Ukrainian refugee who shacked up with Brit dad on the run 'after biting police officer and missing court date'

Temperatures have remained lower in the UK than the rest of Europe

Met Office gives verdict on whether UK will hit 40C this summer as Europe bakes in Charon heatwave

Brits have been warned to stay indoors

British tourists warned to 'stay indoors' as heatwave bakes Europe amid fears continent could see hottest day yet

Tom Cruise reportedly joined in negotiations last month.

Tom Cruise joins negotiations between striking Hollywood actors and stars join picket lines

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate kept under house arrest as human trafficking case continues

Latest News

See more Latest News

The US Air Force released video of a Russian SU-35 near a MQ-9 Reaper drone

Moment Russia fighter jet flies 'dangerously' close to US special forces surveillance plane
Tourists cool off at the Lions fountain in Rome

Heatwave grips Mediterranean as fires hit Spain, Switzerland and Greece

Carla Foster will be released from prison

Mother-of-three who obtained abortion tablets to end pregnancy during lockdown to be freed from jail
A cylindrical object is seen on the beach in Green Head, Australia

Mystery object found on Australian beach ‘may be space junk’

A stock image of a man using a laptop computer

US announces cybersecurity labelling programme for smart devices

Ryan Giggs' charges have been dropped, after he was accused of attacking ex-girlfriend Kate Greville

Ryan Giggs 'deeply relieved' as retrial dropped after prosecutors withdraw allegations he assaulted ex-girlfriend
The migrant barge Bibby Stockholm arrived in Portland on Tuesday

'We don’t want them here': Moment rival protest groups clash on docks as barge for asylum seekers arrives in Dorset
Sir Mark Rowley said there would be more 'visible' policing on the streets of London

More 'visible' policing on London's streets to help restore trust, Met Chief tells LBC

Two separate fires have been tearing through Greece amid a scorching heatwave

Greek authorities evacuate 1200 children from summer camp after forest fire breaks out in popular beach town
The UK is Europe's biggest cocaine market. NCA intelligence led to the seizure of 250 tonnes of class A drugs worldwide last year

Cocaine use up by a quarter in some UK cities, NCA warns after study of waste water

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers.

Inside King Charles’ £1.2m cottage with a ballroom and 192 acres of land – and it could be available to holidaymakers
It was Princess Charlotte's first appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals
The royals arrived on the final day of Wimbledon for the men's final

Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes first appearance at Wimbledon for men's final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised
Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

Lewis Goodall

Lewis Goodall questions whether the country 'desires' a Labour government

Tom Swarbrick and Minister for higher education

Higher Education Minister expands on recruitment limits on 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

Matt Frei on inheritance tax proposal

'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax
Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis

Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis
Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit