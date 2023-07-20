London Underground tube strikes: July dates and which lines are affected

20 July 2023, 13:33

London Underground sign alongside a picture of a running tube train in service
London's Tube will see a big week of disruption as three unions plan strike action. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Commuters are set to face a week of disruption as RMT and other trains unions begin a week's worth of strikes on the London Underground.

London Underground drivers and staff members are set for a week's worth of strikes as they continue their fight over pensions, jobs and conditions during the cost of living crisis.

Strikes on the tubes will last a total of seven days, with different departments walking out at different points making it a whole week of disruption in July.

Rail, Martime and Transport Union (RMT), Aslef and Unite are all taking part in the action which will see commuters in London face severe delays and disruption once more.

The tube strikes will also impact trains, making travel and transport in and out of London extremely difficult.

RMT Chief Mick Lynch said: "My team of negotiators and I are available 24/7 for talks with the train operating companies and government.

"Yet quite incredibly neither party has made any attempt whatsoever to arrange any meetings or put forward a decent offer that can help us reach a negotiated solution."

Commuters sitting and standing on a busy tube
Tube commuters will see service disruption on all major lines including the Central and Picadilly Line. Picture: Alamy

When are the London Underground tube strikes?

Dates of the strike on the tube will happen between Sunday 23rd and Saturday 29th July. Some services will be impacted all day while others may be just the morning.

As it's a variation of departments walking out, it's become difficult to give exact details of what services will be affected. However, the TfL website gives the below service details:

  • Sunday 23 July: Tube services will close early. Complete your journey by 19:00
  • Monday 24 July: good service expected by late morning
  • Tuesday 25 and Thursday 27 July: little or no Tube service running across London Underground
  • Wednesday 26 and Friday 28 July: no Tube service expected, including Night Tube
  • Saturday 29 July: Tube services start later than normal - good service by midday
A busy London Underground platform packed with people as they try and get on a tube
London Underground services will be impacted at different levels throughout the week's worth of strikes. Picture: Alamy

What London Underground Tube lines will be affected by the strikes?

The majority of the main lines will be impacted in some way by the strikes. This includes:

  • Central Line
  • Waterloo and City Line
  • Bakerloo Line
  • Circle Line
  • District Line
  • Hammersmith and City Line
  • Jubilee Line
  • Metropolitan Line
  • Northern Line
  • Picadilly Line
  • Victoria Line

There are no strikes planned on bus services, DLR, London Overground, Night Overground, Elizabeth line, tram or IFS Cloud Cable Car services.

However, some services could be affected due to station closures.

