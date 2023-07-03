When are the train strikes in July? Full list of dates and services affected

3 July 2023, 16:54

RMT and Aslef have confirmed fresh travel disruption for July 2023
RMT and Aslef have confirmed fresh travel disruption for July 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The RMT union has called for further strike action this month set to cause further travel and commute disruption - here's the 14 train companies that will be impacted along with dates.

Train services are set to be disrupted again in July 2013 after the RMT, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, has confirmed a fresh new set of dates for strikes.

Following months of walkouts, which has disrupted commuters and travel for days at a time, the railway companies have confirmed around 20,000 workers from across 14 railways will walkout once more.

Confirming three more days of strike action, the union has stated the fight for pay, jobs and better working conditions will be continuing until they reach a deal they're happy with during a cost of living crisis.

RMT has claimed train operators are failing to resolve the months-long dispute with any reasonable pay offer.

Aslef train drivers' union has also announced action in the form of striking from overtime which will also impact train services. This is also following their on-going dispute over pay too.

Here's all the dates and service updates you need to know about the strikes.

An empty train station following a day of train strikes
Train strikes have been causing travel disruption since 2022. Picture: Alamy

When are the train strike dates in July?

RMT has so far confirmed three days of walk outs which will happen on:

  • Thursday 20 July
  • Saturday 22 July
  • Saturday 29 July

Elsewhere, Aslef members will be refusing to work overtime across six consecutive days in July which is an action just short of a strike. This won't have the same impact as a full walk out, but is likely to cause disruption across services.

This will happen on the following days:

  • Monday 3 July
  • Tuesday 4 July
  • Wednesday 5 July
  • Thursday 6 July
  • Friday 7 July
  • Saturday 8 July
RMT union striking in London
RMT has confirmed three days of strikes for July 2023. Picture: Alamy

Train passengers hit by fresh strike disruption

Which train lines will be affected by train strikes?

All of the below rail services will be affected by both the RMT and Aslef action.

  • Avanti West Coast
  • CrossCountry
  • East Midlands Railway
  • Great Western Railway
  • LNER
  • TransPennine Express
  • Most London commuter operators will be hit:
  • C2C (not affected by Aslef overtime walkout)
  • Greater Anglia
  • GTR (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink)
  • Southeastern
  • South Western Railway
  • Operators focusing on the Midlands and north of England will be affected:
  • Chiltern Railways
  • Northern Trains
  • West Midlands Trains

It's advised to check before your travel over the Aslef strike dates as each company is choosing to handle the overtime strike differently with either cancelled trains or a reduced schedule.

Leandro has died aged 19

'Deeply loved and appreciated' grandson of Robert De Niro dies aged 19 as devastated mother pays tribute

