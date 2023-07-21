Breaking News

Tube strikes scheduled for next week called off after eleventh hour deal reached between unions and TfL

Strikes had been set to cripple the London Underground next week. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

All London Underground strikes scheduled in London next week have been called off.

ASLEF drivers had been set to walk out from the London Underground on Wednesday and Friday next week, causing a total shutdown of the Tube.

Overlapping strike action had also been scheduled by RMT members working on the Tube, which was going to take place from Sunday through to Saturday next week.

An eleventh hour deal between TfL and the unions has been described as a "major breakthrough".

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "really pleased" a deal had been reached.

Thousands of Londoners were going to be impacted. Picture: Getty

Glynn Barton, chief operating officer at TfL, said: “We are pleased that the RMT and Aslef have suspended their planned industrial action next week.

“This is good news for London and we will continue to work closely with our trade unions to discuss the issues and seek a resolution.”

A statement from the ASLEF union reads: "On the basis of this progress, ASLEF and the other unions involved, Unite and RMT have agreed to suspend the action planned for next week."

Read More: Panic at London Tube station as passenger stabs himself to death in front of commuters

ASLEF has confirmed TfL will not make any changes to workers' pensions until at least September 2026.

Proposals for a new 'Attendance at Work Procedure' have also been dropped, while agreements on train modernisation will not be changed, the union added.

Finn Brennan, Aslef's organiser on the Underground, said: "After a week of intense negotiations, we have made real progress in making sure our members' working conditions and pensions are protected from the impact of the Tory government cuts to Transport for London funding.

"There will be no changes to pension benefits before the next general election and any future changes to working conditions and agreements will only be made by negotiation."

Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "It is really welcome news for Londoners that the trade unions have suspended their planned strikes next week and that commuters won’t face disruption.

"Despite the onerous funding deal conditions imposed by the Government we have managed to avoid industrial action.

“Negotiation is always the best way forward and this shows what we can achieve by working with trade unions.

"I’ve been in close contact with the TfL commissioner throughout this week, and I’ll keep working with our TfL unions and staff to deliver the best transport system in the world for Londoners."