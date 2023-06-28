Breaking News

Panic at London Tube station as passenger stabs himself to death in front of commuters

Sloane Square Tube station. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A passenger has stabbed himself to death at Sloane Square Tube station in west London.

Police said in a statement on Wednesday morning that a man "had sustained serious, self-inflicted injuries" at Sloane Square.

They added: "Paramedics also attended however despite their best efforts the man has been pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

It's unclear why the man stabbed himself or who he was. There were eyewitness reports of six police cars and several ambulances at the scene.

The scene prompted panic at the west London Tube station, which is served by the District and Circle lines. The station has been evacuated and is closed.

One eyewitness, Ian, told LBC that "there were a lot of people who were... quite upset."

Another eyewitness added on Twitter: "People have been running out in a panic of Sloane Square station. A lady has screamed 'RUN! RUN! RUN!'.

"My partner got anxious and sought refuge at the nearby shops. Now she is afraid of using the tube on her way home later."

Another added: "When riding past Sloane Square someone got injured and the police are there and are literally a human shield so passing trains can’t see the paramedics doing their work."

Greg Hands, the MP for Chelsea and Fulham, said he was "shocked and saddened" by news of the stabbing.

Local councillor Josh Rendall added: "An awfully tragic morning at Sloane Square.

"Thanks to the Police, Paramedics and TfL staff for all they do.

"Thoughts with the family of the man and those who may have witnessed the event."